Indiana Hoosiers Coach Curt Cignetti Torches the SEC ‘We Don’t Cry a River’

The Indiana Hoosiers are the defending national champions. After going 16-0 for the first time in school history, Curt Cignetti finished the greatest turnaround in college football. It was the second straight year that the Hoosiers made the College Football Playoff.

With the Hoosiers winning, it marked the third straight season in which a Big Ten team won the national championship. Michigan and Ohio State won it the two previous seasons. SEC folks still believe they own the best conference, while many Big Ten coaches believe they play in the best conference.

When asked about it, Cignetti took a blowtorch to the SEC.

Hoosiers’ Curt Cignetti Crushes the SEC for Whining

While speaking during Big Ten Media Day, Cignetti was asked about the debate. Cignetti made it very clear that he thinks the Big Ten is by far the best conference.

“When we don’t win….we don’t cry a river, whine, and complain. That’s why we’re the best.”

With that answer, Cignetti makes his stance on the matter very clear. He has not been afraid to show his brashness since taking the job in Bloomington. That’s a big reason why the Hoosiers have been so successful in the last couple of seasons. His teams have emulated his personality.

During last year’s postseason run, Indiana beat Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship before making the College Football Playoff. In their CFP run, they beat Alabama, Oregon, and Miami en route to the national championship. Blowing out Bama really showed how far behind the SEC is.

Cignetti also made it clear that he is ready to get back to work. He wants to start coaching his team, and he’s done being on vacation.

“I’ve been on vacation long enough. I’m tired of being bossed around by my wife. I’m ready to boss somebody else around.”

Indiana has a Much Tougher Path in 2026

Winning it all in 2026 will not be as easy as it was in 2025. The schedule sets up a lot harder in the Big Ten portion. They have to take on Nebraska, Michigan, and Washington on the road. They also have to play Ohio State and USC, but they get both of those games at home.

Josh Hoover is the new quarterback for Cignetti and the Hoosiers this season. A lot will be resting on his shoulders as Indiana replaces a lot of talent from last year’s team. Last year’s success has helped on the recruiting trail, as they landed five-star receiver Monshun Sales in a battle with the Buckeyes.

Of course, the Hoosiers are no longer a cute underdog story. They will be the hunted during this college football season, and they will have a massive target on their back. Any shot of winning back-to-back titles will come down to their ability to play as the favorites in almost every game they play.