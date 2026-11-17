ESPN decided it had time for Indiana coach Curt Cignetti on Tuesday morning, after the Hoosiers coach went on a three-minute diatribe defending Indiana’s strength of schedule during a press conference on Monday.

Both SEC apologist Paul Finebaum and senior ESPN writer Heather Dinich appeared on “Get Up” and “First Take” on Tuesday morning to fire back at Cignetti.

On “Get Up,” Dinich had this to say about Cignetti’s comments:

“He’s upset about his perception that people are coming down on his strength of schedule, but that’s not it, coach. You needed overtime to beat a bad Michigan team, a mediocre at best Minnesota team. You beat Northwestern at home by a touchdown, have the worst special teams unit in the country and have trailed or tied at the half in three straight games. He is a great coach. He’s the best coach in the country, but this might not be the best team in the country this year. Time will tell, he’s right. A double-digit win against USC gives them a possibility of moving up tonight. But, guys, when he throws a tweet up with clowns on it and is talking on social media, which is basically a shot at the selection committee, I just want to remind everyone that Mark Dantonio (former head coach of Cincinnati and Michigan State), Gus Malzahn (former head coach of Arkansas State, Auburn and UCF), Mike Riley (former head coach of Oregon State and Nebraska), Jeff Tedford (former head coach of Cal and Fresno State), four former head coaches are in that room weighing in on what Indiana looks like. Those are his clowns.”

Finebaum, who agreed with Dinich during the “Get Up” segment, also appeared on “First Take” and had plenty more to say:

“I don’t really understand the complaining, though. He plays essentially a high school, junior college preseason. His schedule is embarrassing every single year, and then he plays whatever the Big Ten gives him, and he’s won some big games. I’ll give him that. He lost the biggest game against Ohio State, who’s debatable. But, come on, look at that. North Texas, Howard, Western Kentucky. Chris, Stephen A., the three of us could win those games 150-7. It’s not really that difficult, and after that, he happens to have taken advantage of a very bad year in the Big Ten, but he’s also barely won four games. A couple of overtime games, a couple of games that came down to the last play. His team is elite defensively. Offensively, they’re abominable to watch, and they better watch out as they get a little bit farther into the season. And what I’m talking about there is the playoffs. It won’t be as easy as last year.”

It will be interesting to see where Indiana lands in the third week of the College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday, but one thing is for sure: Finebaum and Dinich have given Cignetti and the Hoosiers even more motivation and bulletin board material as the college football season enters its home stretch.