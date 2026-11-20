The Indiana Hoosiers‘ head coach, Curt Cignetti, took a shot at SEC media writers on Thursday night. After a report connected him to a potential coaching opening at Michigan, Cignetti responded on social media with a rejection. He also included a clown emoji, leaving little doubt about his opinion of the speculation.

“Fake news created by three SEC media writers. Nice try [clown emoji],” Cignetti wrote on X, adding the emoji.

The response puts his position on the record at a time when coaching speculation is picking up. For Indiana fans wondering whether their coach could entertain a move within the Big Ten, his reaction offered reassurance. It also gave Michigan fans a reason to reconsider one name being discussed.

Curt Cignetti Pushes Back on Michigan Coaching Speculation

The CBS Sports report came from John Talty, Richard Johnson and Chris Hummer. It discussed potential candidates if Michigan were to move on from Kyle Whittingham, including Cignetti. That distinction matters because the discussion concerned a possible opening, rather than an announced vacancy.

The report also raised questions about Indiana’s resources and the outlook for its 2027 roster. Its premise was that another program with greater financial resources could offer a different opportunity. Cignetti challenged the reporting with his post rather than leaving that speculation unanswered.

His reference to “SEC media writers” made the response harsher and personal. Instead of issuing a standard statement about focusing on the next game, he went directly at the people responsible for the report. The clown emoji added another layer to that criticism without requiring another sentence.

Indiana Coach Has Already Addressed His Future

There is context beyond Thursday’s exchange. Cignetti has previously said he plans to retire at Indiana, and his contract runs through 2033. Those details matter when evaluating speculation about whether he wants to coach elsewhere.

Local reporting also challenged the Michigan connection. Michael Niziolek of The Herald-Times reported that a source told the Indianapolis Star the idea of Cignetti leaving for Michigan was “100% false.” That account preceded Cignetti’s public response.

For Hoosiers fans, the useful takeaway is straightforward: their coach publicly disputed the story connecting him to Michigan. His post does not answer every question about future roster construction or program funding. It does make clear that he rejected this portrayal of his situation.

Coaching rumors rarely disappear after one social media post. Cignetti nevertheless made sure Indiana supporters heard his response directly from him. In this case, it’s neat for college football fans to hear directly from the head coach. Right on his personal social media account. That is 2026 journalism at its finest.