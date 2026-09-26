Indiana’s Turbo Richard Helped to Locker Room vs. Northwestern

The Indiana Hoosiers’ Big Ten opener against Northwestern took a concerning turn in the first half when starting running back Turbo Richard was helped off the field and back to the locker room.

Richard had been the engine of Indiana’s offense early Friday night, rushing nine times for 68 yards before leaving. His status was not immediately announced, but two national reporters quickly raised concern about the play and what his absence could mean for a Hoosiers backfield that is already missing another key runner.

Turbo Richard Helped to Locker Room vs. Northwestern

FOX Sports’ Bruce Feldman reported that Richard needed assistance getting back to the locker room.

“Concerning for the Hoosiers: Indiana starting RB Turbo Richard helped back to the locker room. Hoosiers are already down RB Khobie Martin who got injured in the opener.”

Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde provided more context on the play that preceded Richard’s exit.

“Northwestern hip-drop tackle on RB Turbo Richard on the boundary resulted in an injury. We’ll see how severe. But Richard is one Indiana cannot easily afford to lose.”

No diagnosis or timetable had been announced immediately after Richard went to the locker room.

The injury came with No. 5 Indiana locked in an unexpectedly tight start against Northwestern. The Hoosiers held a 5-0 lead midway through the second quarter, with Richard accounting for 68 of their rushing yards and breaking off a 33-yard run before his departure.

Richard entered Friday as Indiana’s leading rusher with 315 yards through the first three games. His nine carries against Northwestern pushed him to 383 yards on the season before he left.

Indiana Already Without Khobie Martin at Running Back

Feldman’s reference to Martin is what makes Richard’s situation especially important for Indiana.

Martin suffered a broken forearm during Indiana’s 52-16 season-opening win over North Texas and has not returned. He was officially ruled out again for the Northwestern game, leaving Richard and Lee Beebe Jr. as the primary options in Curt Cignetti’s backfield.

Richard had taken advantage of the larger role.

The Boston College transfer arrived at Indiana after appearing in 19 games with 11 starts over two seasons with the Eagles. He posted three 100-yard rushing games in 2025 and produced four multi-touchdown performances before transferring to Bloomington.

His start with Indiana quickly made him one of the offense’s most important additions. Through three games, Richard led the Hoosiers with 315 rushing yards as Indiana opened 3-0 with wins over North Texas, Howard and Western Kentucky.

He was again leading the rushing attack Friday before leaving the game.

Beebe had six carries for 24 yards at the time Richard went out, and his role figures to increase if Richard is unable to return. Indiana entered the season expecting Richard, Martin and Beebe to form a rotation designed to keep the backfield fresh.

That depth is already being tested earlier than expected.

There was no immediate word on the severity of Richard’s injury, and Forde specifically cautioned that it remained to be seen how serious the issue was.

For Indiana, the next update carries weight well beyond Friday night’s Big Ten opener.

The Hoosiers were already trying to navigate Martin’s absence. Losing their leading rusher as well would leave one of the nation’s top teams suddenly much thinner at a position that entered the season as one of its strengths.