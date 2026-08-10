LSU Quarterback Sam Leavitt Target of Shade From College Coach

Louisiana State football is facing more pressure than usual heading into the 2026 season.

LSU pried Lane Kiffin away from Ole Miss last November, immediately placing a target on their back. Now, the expectations are sky-high and the expectation is that Tigers should win 10 or more games in the season ahead.

The ceiling of the 2026 season likely rests in the hands of former Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt.

While Leavitt is appreciated by some for his raw talent, others are skeptical about his future at the position.

Opinion on Leavitt is Divided

Adam Rittenberg of ESPN gathered intel from various voices in the college football world about power four quarterbacks heading into the season.

Leavitt’s evaluation proved to be the most divisive. An SEC defensive coordinator even opted to tear into Leavitt as a player.

“He’s not the talent level that a normal LSU quarterback would be.”

“If they [have success], it’s going to be because they got him going in the system. He doesn’t freak you out when you watch him, but he is dangerous at times. I would rather play him than Diego Pavia.”

Questioning Leavitt’s talent is an interesting angle to take, as he was a consensus five-star recruit in the transfer portal. Leavitt’s elevated play also resulted in Arizona State reaching the College Football Playoff.

What is a fair question is if Leavitt stacks up to previous Louisiana State legends – particularly Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels.

While Leavitt owns a strong arm and ample athleticism, he isn’t the passer that Burrow proved to be and doesn’t provide the game-breaking burst that Daniels did in his Heisman Trophy season in 2023.

The curious comparison is name-dropping Pavia alongside Leavitt. While Pavia lit college football on fire in 2025, he isn’t exactly a more polished quarterback than Leavitt, and certainly doesn’t bring a bigger arm to the table.

Leavitt’s Ceiling Worth Betting on for LSU

Kiffin taking a gamble on Leavitt is just that. While being in Heisman Trophy conversations hasn’t been new to Leavitt, he did struggle with showing progression during the 2025 campaign. Leavitt also faces injury concerns that stem from a Lisfranc injury suffered last season.

The “backyard football” mantra is a real concern. But the fourth-year star might not need to show marked growth as a processor to succeed in Kiffin’s system, which is built to simplify things for the quarterback.

Leavitt does need to prove that he can stay healthy. He will be responsible for dropping back and make big-time throws against elite SEC defenses. He will be tasked with scrambling in key situations. There are many things Leavitt must prove in 2026, but the infrastructure is there for him to succeed.

The first three weeks of the season will be a great barometer. LSU and Leavitt will play Clemson in week one of the season before traveling to play Ole Miss in week three.

The start of the 2025 season might make or break the discourse surrounding the Oregon native – for better or worse.