LSU Heisman QB Jayden Daniels Exits Commanders Game With Ugly Injury

The NFL was a dream for former LSU Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels during his rookie campaign in 2024, but it’s been nothing but a nightmare since.

Daniels’ trend of bad injury luck continued on Sunday, September 20, when the Washington Commanders quarterback suffered a gruesome elbow dislocation against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2 of the season.

“Commanders now have ruled out QB Jayden Daniels with a left elbow injury,” Adam Schefter of ESPN reported via X. “The last time he had a left elbow injury he missed four games.”

Daniels also sustained an elbow dislocation to his non-throwing arm last season, which cost him three games. He played a total of seven contests last year, missing 10 games overall. Washington finished the campaign with a record of 5-12.

During Daniels’ first year in Washington he made every start throughout the regular season and the playoffs, as the Commanders earned a record of 12-5 and played in the NFC championship game. The former No. 3 overall pick finished that season as the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Jayden Daniels May Be Back Sooner Than Later, Though Commanders Could Also Opt for Surgery

Sports doctor David Chao, a former lead NFL team physician for nearly 20 years, offered an optimistic take on Daniels following his exit.

“Ruled OUT now. Scary looking injury. Re-injury is never good,” Chao wrote. “But season not over. Can return more quickly than people think with a brace.”

Ruled OUT nowScary looking injuryRe-injury is never goodBut season not overCan return more quickly than people think with a brace https://t.co/hxaVDyM3TY — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) September 20, 2026

Chao also suggested the possibility of surgery to reinforce Daniels’ elbow joint.

“Jayden Daniels, left elbow dislocated again. Will be ruled out today. Will likely miss time,” Chao said. “Commanders could consider surgery so the ligament does not dislocate so easily.

Commanders in Trouble, Facing 0-2 Record With Jayden Daniels Likely Out for Multiple Games

Washington lost its season-opener to the Philadelphia Eagles and was in rough shape against the Dallas Cowboys heading into the fourth quarter with backup quarterback Marcus Mariota at the helm.

Trending toward 0-2, with both losses coming in the NFC East Division, and with Daniels likely out for multiple games moving forward, it is not easy to see a path toward success for the Commanders short of a mid-season turnaround and a bonafide winning streak down the stretch if/when Daniels is able to return.

Washington will face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3 on Sunday, September 27 in the Commanders’ home-opener. Seattle, the defending Super Bowl champion, is 2-0 on the year despite being without starting quarterback Sam Darnold last weekend and for most of the team’s first game against the New England Patriots.