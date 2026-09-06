Lane Kiffin’s Personal Confession on Daughter, Landry Kiffin & Boyfriend, Whit Weeks

Lane Kiffin’s move from Ole Miss to LSU was especially good news for one person: Landry Kiffin. Lane’s daughter, Landry, went public regarding her relationship with LSU linebacker Whit Weeks during the 2025 college football season.

At the time, it made the LSU-Ole Miss game a bit tricky with her boyfriend playing for the Tigers, while her dad was on the sideline for the Rebels. This season, there is no conflict of interest.

As for the LSU coach, Lane admitted to enlisting the help of an interesting person for some “research.” Lane turned to former LSU head coach Brian Kelly as a character reference for Whit.

“I gotta do some research, you know?” Lane told “SEC Now” in July, per On3. “(Kelly was) like, ‘I tell you what, if there was ever a player that I’d want to date my daughter, that’s who it is.’

“So I did some background through coaches to research him. Kind of like getting ready for the draft.”

Here’s what you need to know about Lane, Landry and Whit.

Lane Kiffin’s Daughter, Landry Kiffin, on LSU Boyfriend, Whit Weeks: ‘Heard He’s Pretty Good’

Weeks before the start of the college football season, Landry took to Instagram to post a message about Whit.

“Heard he’s pretty good,” Landry remarked in an August 16, post featuring the couple standing on the field at Tigers Stadium.

It has been a busy summer for Lane’s daughter. Landry also announced the launch of her own clothing line called “Fifth Year.”

The LSU linebacker is indeed “pretty good” but statistically took a step back in 2025. Whit posted 125 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles during his best season in 2024.

Whit Weeks on LSU HC Lane Kiffin & Daughter, Landry: ‘It’s Cool Because He’s My Girlfriend’s Dad’

As expected, Whit has received plenty of questions about playing for his girlfriend’s dad. Whit insists that his relationship with Lane since the coach took the LSU gig has been business as usual.

“It hasn’t affected my relationship with him at all,” Whit said in July, per Yahoo Sports. “I know that when we go into that building, everyone in our building has the same mindset and same goals. When you’re in that building, you’re there for work. We like to have a lot of fun up there, too, but at the end of the day it is work.

“Whenever we leave, it’s cool because he’s my girlfriend’s dad. It is what it is when we’re outside the building hanging out and cutting up. It’s cool but it doesn’t affect anything in the football building.”

LSU HC Lane Kiffin Reached Out to Brian Kelly & Kirby Smart on Landry Kiffin’s Boyfriend, Whit Weeks

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In addition to the former LSU coach, Lane also reached out to Georgia head coach Kirby Smart as a bit of a character reference for Whit. Lane insists that now he does not put a lot of thought into Whit dating his daughter.

“You probably think I think about it more than I do,” Lane said of Whit and Landry, per Yahoo Sports. “I really don’t. It is what it is. It’s funny if we go back to the beginning of it.

“Whit Week’s dad and Kirby Smart played together at Georgia. So when this first starts happening and Landry tells me about it, I call Kirby,” Lane continued.

“… He’s like, ‘It’s an amazing family. This kid’s great.'”