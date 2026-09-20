LSU’s Lane Kiffin Shares Emotional Message After Crushing Loss To Ole Miss

After LSU QB Sam Leavitt’s final pass bounced off Ole Miss defender Kam Franklin’s helmet and into the hands of defensive back Jaylon Braxton in the end zone, Tigers coach Lane Kiffin fell to his knees.

Six years he spent with the Rebels, and they still managed to take him down badly when he returned to his former home.

“I know that sometimes I don’t act like it, but I’m a human too, you know,” Kiffin said, getting emotional post-loss.

Kiffin knew that, ever since the schedule dropped, the win was much more personal for the Rebels. More than a win, it was revenge for them after he ditched them right before their first-ever Playoff run.

The frustration towards Kiffin was evident from the home crowd and the way Ole Miss players took every snap and caught every pass.

Lane Kiffin Gets Emotional After Visit to Ole Miss Ends in Loss

At the end of it all, Kiffin was just happy and looked relieved that it was all over.