Lane Kiffin Throws LSU Tigers Leadership Council Under the Bus Amid NFL Players Fight

The LSU Tigers are continuing to push the envelope. Head coach Lane Kiffin has refused to back down in his plans to add former NFL players to his roster. He has consistently claimed that if he doesn’t add them, some other program will.

Despite Kiffin’s claims, every major conference has banned the practice. That includes the SEC, who remain in a legal fight over the issue. Kiffin is now throwing his leadership council of players under the bus, claiming they are okay with him adding players to the roster this late.

Lane Kiffin Claims LSU Tigers Players Okay With Adding NFL Players

While speaking to the media, Kiffin claimed that his leadership council of players on the roster is okay with adding former professional players. In fact, Kiffin claims he is doing all of this in the best interest of the team.

“I met with our leadership committee of our players, and I asked them, ‘It’s your team, what do you want to do? These players are allowed to be added to rosters; what do you want to do?’ And every one of them said, ‘If they can help us win, bring them.’ And we understand that we have a team that has practiced together all offseason, but this is how it works at the next level, and this is how the real world works.’

Kiffin has maintained that he is going to do whatever it will take to help his team win. He would later go on to say that he is waiting on more guidance on what to do. There is a legal battle that will commence on Thursday that will give the program the final news on what they can do.

LSU is facing one of the toughest schedules in the country. Kiffin understands that, so he is trying whatever he can to advance the team’s agenda. However, the rest of the conference is threatening to ban the team from the SEC. That is a serious threat that needs to be considered.

Adding NFL Players Might Not Help LSU Much This Year

Even if the Tigers do succeed in their endeavor to add former NFL players, it might not help them achieve their goals. The Tigers are ranked 11th in the preseason polls, but face a brutal schedule. Last season, LSU averaged just 22.8 points per game. That’s not ideal for them coming into this season.

Week 1 sees the program taking on Clemson. If they aren’t able to win that game, the path to the College Football Playoff becomes much murkier. LSU takes on five preseason top 25 teams over the course of the year. While only two of those are on the road, the home games aren’t easy, either.

Even if LSU is able to add some former NFL players, it might not help them navigate this schedule well enough to make the CFP.