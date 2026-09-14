Lane Kiffin Makes Strong Comments Ahead of Ole Miss Reunion

The college football season trudges on, and as the page turns to Week 3, the stage is set for Lane Kiffin’s return to Oxford, where his No. 7 LSU Tigers will face No. 8 Ole Miss.

LSU comes off a testy 45-14 win — which was closer than the score indicates — against Louisiana Tech, while the Rebels won 41-9 against Charlotte.

Kiffin had his weekly press conference on Monday, where he discussed the game and his return.

Kiffin on LSU/Ole Miss

Despite the outside world seemingly putting all of the pressure on Kiffin and LSU, given it’s his return game, Kiffin doesn’t believe there’s much pressure at all.

“The pressure is on them,” Kiffin said. “We won seven games last year. They won 13. They returned two Heisman candidates … You guys get to go play. The pressure is not on you.”

Last season, Ole Miss went 13-2 and made it to the College Football Playoff Semifinal. However, Kiffin left before the Playoff began, leaving the Rebels without their head coach. This caused an uproar in Oxford, and all that pent-up emotion will be released Saturday.

“I know, obviously, a lot’s going to be made about me, but this is about the players being prepared really well and playing really well,” Kiffin said. “Pete’s not going to tackle anybody; I’m not going to throw any touchdowns.”

LSU vs. Ole Miss

The excitement of this game extends beyond Kiffin’s return. The on-the-field product should be spectacular with a loud Vaught-Hemingway Stadium to match.

Ole Miss’ Trinidad Chambliss and LSU’s Sam Leavitt, two of the best quarterbacks in the country, will go head-to-head. Chambliss has thrown for 561 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. Leavitt has thrown for 574 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions this season. Three of those interceptions came against Louisiana Tech, which could cause a little worry.

It’s two defenses that should be stellar. Ole Miss’ defense was a little questionable in its 41-38 win against Louisville, but it could’ve been a Week 1 thing.

LSU handled business against Clemson in Week 1, dominating the old title contenders 51-10.

It should be a fantastic atmosphere and game, regardless of the pregame festivities involving Kiffin and his old home. The winner of this game will likely join serious contender talks, alongside Texas, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Indiana.

It’s almost time to put 9 1/2 months of emotion onto the field and see what happens.