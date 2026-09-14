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Lane Kiffin Makes Strong Comments Ahead of Ole Miss Reunion

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Lane Kiffin's introductory press conference
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BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 01: Lane Kiffin speaks at a press conference as he is introduced as the new head football coach of the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on December 01, 2025 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Tyler Kaufman/Getty Images)

The college football season trudges on, and as the page turns to Week 3, the stage is set for Lane Kiffin’s return to Oxford, where his No. 7 LSU Tigers will face No. 8 Ole Miss.

LSU comes off a testy 45-14 win — which was closer than the score indicates — against Louisiana Tech, while the Rebels won 41-9 against Charlotte.

Kiffin had his weekly press conference on Monday, where he discussed the game and his return.

Kiffin on LSU/Ole Miss

GettyOXFORD, MISSISSIPPI – NOVEMBER 15: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels looks on before the game against the Florida Gators at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on November 15, 2025 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Despite the outside world seemingly putting all of the pressure on Kiffin and LSU, given it’s his return game, Kiffin doesn’t believe there’s much pressure at all.

“The pressure is on them,” Kiffin said. “We won seven games last year. They won 13. They returned two Heisman candidates … You guys get to go play. The pressure is not on you.”

Last season, Ole Miss went 13-2 and made it to the College Football Playoff Semifinal. However, Kiffin left before the Playoff began, leaving the Rebels without their head coach. This caused an uproar in Oxford, and all that pent-up emotion will be released Saturday.

“I know, obviously, a lot’s going to be made about me, but this is about the players being prepared really well and playing really well,” Kiffin said. “Pete’s not going to tackle anybody; I’m not going to throw any touchdowns.”

LSU vs. Ole Miss

GettyNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 06: Trinidad Chambliss #6 and Deuce Knight #2 of the Ole Miss Rebels walk off the field after beating the Louisville Cardinals during the Music City Kickoff game 41-38 at Nissan Stadium on September 6, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Carly Mackler/Getty Images)

The excitement of this game extends beyond Kiffin’s return. The on-the-field product should be spectacular with a loud Vaught-Hemingway Stadium to match.

Ole Miss’ Trinidad Chambliss and LSU’s Sam Leavitt, two of the best quarterbacks in the country, will go head-to-head. Chambliss has thrown for 561 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. Leavitt has thrown for 574 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions this season. Three of those interceptions came against Louisiana Tech, which could cause a little worry.

It’s two defenses that should be stellar. Ole Miss’ defense was a little questionable in its 41-38 win against Louisville, but it could’ve been a Week 1 thing.

LSU handled business against Clemson in Week 1, dominating the old title contenders 51-10.

It should be a fantastic atmosphere and game, regardless of the pregame festivities involving Kiffin and his old home. The winner of this game will likely join serious contender talks, alongside Texas, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Indiana.

It’s almost time to put 9 1/2 months of emotion onto the field and see what happens.

Jack McCarthy Jack McCarthy is a sports journalist for Heavy.com, covering college football and the NBA. He graduated from Arizona State University in 2026, where he majored in sports journalism and produced work for The State Press, Cronkite News and Sports360AZ. More about Jack McCarthy

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Lane Kiffin Makes Strong Comments Ahead of Ole Miss Reunion

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