LSU Gets Stunning Lane Kiffin Punishment Prediction Ahead of SEC Decision

The LSU Tigers are staring at the possibility of being kicked out of the SEC. USA Today’s Matt Hayes doesn’t believe it will get that far — at least not yet.

The SEC announced Tuesday that its presidents and chancellors will meet Thursday to decide whether to terminate LSU’s membership. Extreme or not, that step comes amid the Tigers’ fight with the league over former NFL players potentially returning to college football.

For what it’s worth, Hayes expects LSU to survive the vote. But he still predicts harsh punishment.

LSU, Lane Kiffin Get Major SEC Punishment Prediction

Hayes predicts the conference to make Lane Kiffin and the university pay for pushing the issue this far.

“LSU coach Lane Kiffin will be suspended multiple games, and the university will be hit with a massive fine,” Hayes wrote. “They’ll also be told ― in a legal and unambiguous way ― that one more instance of flouting league rules will result in their expulsion from the SEC.”

That would stop short of the conference’s most drastic option, but still represent a major punishment for Kiffin only one game into his LSU tenure.

The SEC’s amended federal complaint says a two-thirds vote is required to remove a member.

LSU has been part of the SEC since the conference was founded in 1933.

The dispute stems from LSU’s pursuit of former Ole Miss players Dae’Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris, who signed NFL contracts this offseason before seeking another year of college eligibility.

A Louisiana judge granted a preliminary injunction clearing a path for the players to compete, but LSU did not place either on its roster for its 51-10 season-opening win over Clemson.

They’ve since completed their 105-man roster, adding the final two members. Neither were Wright or Harris, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

SEC Points Directly at Lane Kiffin in LSU Dispute

The SEC passed a rule barring players who signed professional contracts from returning to conference rosters. The league also approved penalties that can include a half-season suspension for a head coach and a fine equal to half of a football program’s operating budget.

LSU abstained from the penalty vote.

Kiffin then added fuel to the fire during LSU’s blowout of Clemson.

With the Tigers leading 31-3 at halftime, Kiffin told ABC, “Imagine if we had pro players.”

The SEC cited that comment in its amended complaint Tuesday while alleging LSU demonstrated a “lack of institutional control,” including what the conference called a “complete lack of control over Coach Kiffin’s actions.”

Hayes argued LSU leadership could have stopped the situation before it reached this point.

“(LSU President Wade) Rousse agreed to SEC schools not adding players who signed NFL contracts, but not to strict penalties for those schools who did,” Hayes wrote. “He could’ve stopped this from Day 1 by telling Kiffin and Ausberry that LSU would not accept players who signed NFL deals.”

LSU faces a vote that would have seemed almost unthinkable just weeks ago.

As Hayes bluntly put it for the Tigers: “Now it’s time to take your medicine ― or take a hike.”