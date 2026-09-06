Lane Kiffin Shades Clemson After Dominant LSU Debut Win

The Lane Kiffin era at Louisiana State is off to an emphatic start.

The #11 Tigers dominated all three facets of the game against Clemson in a 51-10 route in Baton Rouge on Saturday night.

The 51-year-old has been a longtime villain in the college football world, and is continuing to embrace it at this moment.

Kiffin Shades Clemson After Victory

Kiffin is certainly choosing to throw fuel on the flames with Clemson in his post-game statement.

“Our mock team scored more points against us than them but, it was about the same score”

LSU took part in a mock game last week, with scout-team players imitating Clemson’s roster. This is an absolutely incredible shot taken at Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney.

This is in lieu of Clemson OL coach Matt Luke catching headlines earlier in the week. While Swinney denied the report from “Lane Being Lane: The Story of Lane Kiffin, College Football’s Agent of Chaos” that Kiffin funneled intel to Swinney to report Ole Miss for tampering, this very likely added to tension that is was in the air on Saturday night.

The score doesn’t do justice to how much Kiffin and LSU dominated this contest. The Tigers put up 634 yards of total offense while holding hapless Clemson to 145 yards. The lopsided nature of this game certainly adds credence to Kiffin making a bold claim, but it also speaks volumes to the roster he is putting forward.

LSU’s Sam Leavvit Leading Charge for Program

Sam Leavitt is perhaps just as significant of a winner as Kiffin following this victory.

Leavitt, 21, is the target of much controversy himself. Between a messy exit from Arizona State (and shading his former program before the season), the quarterback isn’t a favorite of many at the moment.

Kiffin is displaying a great deal of faith in Leavitt as well. The Oregon native opted to commit to LSU in lieu of recovery from foot surgery, and is the target of frequent criticism from coaches across college football.

The “package deal” that Kiffin and Leavitt appear to be is off to a strong start. The 6’2″ dual threat passed for 230 yards and ran for 113 more, all while scoring three touchdowns. Despite this encouraging start, there are reasons to pause before LSU’s SEC schedule begins.

For as much raw talent that Leavitt possesses, his concerns are still fully in tow – just two weeks before the Tigers play Ole Miss and three weeks before they take on Texas A&M. Among the concerns are a propensity to abandon the pocket early in progressions. Another issue is his tendency to lock onto his first or second read without further scanning the field. Part of this is Leavitt making the routine look difficult, while he makes the difficult look incredibly simple in return.

Kiffin is investing a lot into Leavitt this season. The future will dictate whether his confidence ultimately yields a positive outcome.