LSU Still Not in the Mix for Lane Kiffin’s Son Knox as He Receives Second Offer

Lane Kiffin’s son about to take the centerstage in the recruiting world as a Class of 2028 three-star quarterback.

However, neither Lane nor his son Knox are high on the University Lab QB landing in Baton Rogue as of now, as the LSU Tigers have still not offered Knox.

The younger Kiffin bagged a second SEC offer in the meanwhile from the Vanderbilt Commodores.

“After a great camp and conversation I’m blessed to revive an offer from Vanderbilt,” Kiffin said in his social media post.

Vanderbilt becomes the second SEC team, and the fifth team overall, to offer the young QB, after Missouri extended an offer to him back in early May 2026. That said, it is still quite early to make any predictions about his future.

Lane Kiffin Has Serious Advantage If He Wants Knox at LSU

Another important point ot note about Kiffin is that he is an in-state recruit for Lane Kiffin. Knox transferred to University Lab at Baton Rogue, Lousiana this offseason for his junior yuear campaign. Earlier, he made quite a reputation for himself at the Oxford High by leading the Chargers to the MHSAA playoffs. He finished last year completing 59 of 98 passes for 1,058 yards and 11 touchdowns for Oxford (Miss.).

Now that he has transferred to Lousisana, though, Kiffin becomes a direct in-state recruit for Kiffin. Maybe LSU doesn;’t want to seem desperate and bring out the obvious son-and-dad connection by offering Knox this early. Either way, LSU’s head coach already has a double edge, a personal connection and the in-state recruit upperhand in Knox’s recruitment if they decide to enter the mix later.

Ranked as the No. 52 overall quarterback and the No. 17 overall prospect in the state of Louisiana for the Class of 2028, the buzz surrounding Knox is expected to keep on steadily increasing in the coming years.

The more they wait, the more schools will be joining the recruiting battle for Knox. As of now, besides Missouri and Vanderbilt, California, Georgia Tech, and Washington have already extended their offers to Lane’s son.

Knox Trolls His Dad In Signature Kiffin Style