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LSU Still Not in the Mix for Lane Kiffin’s Son Knox as He Receives Second Offer

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LSU head coach lane Kiffin
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LSU Tigers still not in the mix as Lane Kiffin's son Knox receives another offer from SEC school.

Lane Kiffin’s son about to take the centerstage in the recruiting world as a Class of 2028 three-star quarterback.

However, neither Lane nor his son Knox are high on the University Lab QB landing in Baton Rogue as of now, as the LSU Tigers have still not offered Knox.

The younger Kiffin bagged a second SEC offer in the meanwhile from the Vanderbilt Commodores.

“After a great camp and conversation I’m blessed to revive an offer from Vanderbilt,” Kiffin said in his social media post.

Vanderbilt becomes the second SEC team, and the fifth team overall, to offer the young QB, after Missouri extended an offer to him back in early May 2026. That said, it is still quite early to make any predictions about his future.

Lane Kiffin Has Serious Advantage If He Wants Knox at LSU

LSU Head coach Lane Kiffin

GettyLSU Tigers still not in the mix as Lane Kiffin’s son Knox receives another offer from SEC school.

Another important point ot note about Kiffin is that he is an in-state recruit for Lane Kiffin. Knox transferred to University Lab at Baton Rogue, Lousiana this offseason for his junior yuear campaign. Earlier, he made quite a reputation for himself at the Oxford High by leading the Chargers to the MHSAA playoffs. He finished last year completing 59 of 98 passes for 1,058 yards and 11 touchdowns for Oxford (Miss.).

Now that he has transferred to Lousisana, though, Kiffin becomes a direct in-state recruit for Kiffin. Maybe LSU doesn;’t want to seem desperate and bring out the obvious son-and-dad connection by offering Knox this early. Either way, LSU’s head coach already has a double edge, a personal connection and the in-state recruit upperhand in Knox’s recruitment if they decide to enter the mix later.

Ranked as the No. 52 overall quarterback and the No. 17 overall prospect in the state of Louisiana for the Class of 2028, the buzz surrounding Knox is expected to keep on steadily increasing in the coming years.

The more they wait, the more schools will be joining the recruiting battle for Knox. As of now, besides Missouri and Vanderbilt, California, Georgia Tech, and Washington have already extended their offers to Lane’s son.

Knox Trolls His Dad In Signature Kiffin Style

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin

GettyLSU Tigers still not in the mix as Lane Kiffin’s son Knox receives another offer from SEC school.

Lane is nototrious for his trolls, veiled or not, on both social media and the entire college football. His son seems to be following in on his footsteps, and his first target coudln’t have been better than his own dad. In a recent interview with Chessa Bouche of Louisiana First News, the younger Kiffin took a playful jab at his father.
Nothing as cutthroat as some of Kiffin’s comments, but still giving him a brutal reckoning from his college days as a signal caller.

“He wasn’t good (a good quarterback),” Kiffin told Bouche. “He wasn’t very good at all. I’m definitely trying to be better than him. He was a third-string, so I don’t want to do that. I want to be as good as I can.”

Lane Kiffin played college football at Fresno State from 1994 to 1996 before becoming a student assistant for the team. Kiffin saw very little on-the-field action, only taking snaps in the reserve. That’s when he made the pivot to coaching career. Fast forward to 2026, and he’s one of the highest-ranked, highest-paid, and mastermind recruiter all in one.

Pankti Parmar Pankti Parmar is an Ahmedabad-based writer and editor who has spent more than a four covering sports, with a deep focus on college football. She has worked for publishing houses like The Sporting News and FanSided, where she reported, wrote, and edited coverage across the gridiron: from Saturday Night news and analysis to larger stories shaping the College Football Playoff.. More about Pankti Parmar

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LSU Still Not in the Mix for Lane Kiffin’s Son Knox as He Receives Second Offer

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