LSU Legend Ryan Clark Rearranges Famed Music Lyrics in dig at ESPN Fallout

Ryan Clark is finding new ways to move forward from his well-known ESPN fallout. The past LSU Tigers football legend sparked flurries of reactions nationally after the network fired him before the weekend of July 25. Clark has his mix of defenders including Los Angeles Chargers NFL All-Pro Derwin James to detractors.

Clark already shed tears amid his controversial exit during his latest “Pivot Podcast.” He’s sparked ridicule from conservative media outlets for his past takes including Fox News. Meanwhile, past ESPN colleagues including NFL Live host Laura Rutledge sent him well wishes.

But again, Clark found a new way to move forward. By rewording some famed lyrics of a popular Louisiana hip-hop anthem.

Ryan Clark’s Latest Post Draws Attention

Clark took to his personal Instagram to drop a new advertisement. But also depicts him pulling the opposite of moving backwards.

Clark then dropped this caption:

“No gator boots, no pimped out Gucci suits, but…I ain’t got no job, but I stay shive!” Clark posted before revealing he was advertising for Andre Julius custom suits.

Clark, though, put his twist on the famed 2002 hip-hop hit from New Orleans rap act Big Tymers with his caption. The song from Cash Money Records producer Mannie Fresh and CEO Birdman (born Bryan Christopher Williams) rose to No. 11 in the Billboard Hot 100 chart during the spring and became a popular southern and summertime anthem of the early 2000s.

Clark started his career with the New York Giants when the song came out. He played in six total games that season before bouncing around the league.

Ryan Clark Post Sparks Reactions

Clark indeed caught the attention of many in taking a new subtle dig at his ESPN exit.

Rapper Juvenile, who rose to fame with Cash Money Records, dropped three emoji reactions in response to Clark’s post. Former Cash Money signing TQ also reacted by giving Clark two muscle flexing emojis. Even national TV host Tamron Hall reacted to Clark’s IG post.

Clark drew support too from former NFL wide receiver turned Delaware State head coach DeSean Jackson and Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love. Both hit the “like” button on the post.

Post ESPN Ryan Clark Move Also Goes Viral

Many wonder where Clark will end up now that he no longer has a platform on ESPN.

He ended up surfacing in Arizona just two days ago, while working on defensive back drills Thursday.

No this isn’t Clark attempting an NFL comeback at 46 years of age. But Clark put on a coach’s hat here while working on defensive back drills.

“Back in AZ getting the work in. Last time I was here, I still had my day job. That day was full of the things I love most. I trained my son and a group of DBs, got my own work in—Dilly Dallies and all—and made a Target run for a creator light so I’d have a setup for NFL Live with my favorite people,” Clark posted.

But Clark was still reflective while down in the desert.

“It’s wild how fast life can change. Grateful for every step, because the work always has a way of meeting the opportunity,” Clark said.