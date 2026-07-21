Chargers All-Pro Drops Fierce Ryan Clark Take After Controversial ESPN Move

The Los Angeles Chargers no longer will hear or see analytical takes from Ryan Clark on ESPN. All because of the network’s stunning decision to let go of the popular personality Monday. Multiple reports revealed the former New York Giants, Washington Commanders and Pittsburgh Steelers safety was part of new layoffs at the sports network.

Clark’s removal from ESPN sparked lots of conversations online. Including from NFL players and Clark’s broadcast peers.

However, one Chargers All-Pro established himself as one of the more vocal critics of the shocking move. Which even occurs with NFL training camps set to get underway across the league.

Who Defended Ryan Clark on the side of the Chargers?

Clark received an army of online supporters. But perhaps none was more vocal that safety Derwin James.

The versatile perennial Pro Bowler called out ESPN on the social media website X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Broooo!!! Ryan Clark leaving ESPN. Y’all gotta be outta y’all mind,” James shared online. “I guess he was too real!”

Clark indeed established a strong reputation for delivering blunt, honest takes on air. But he also placed things in the perspective of a former safety, which helped make him popular on air.

He even expanded his reach by launching “The Pivot” podcast which welcomed deeper discussions. Clark even invited numerous NFL stars as guests on his podcast.

James even appeared on Clark’s show and got into a fierce debate with him in 2025. The safety revealed that former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow was a hard assignment during his career. Clark became perplexed but James told him “turn the film on.”

How Ryan Clark’s Exit Went Down

Andrew Marchand of The Athletic pulled back the curtain on how and why Clark was canned. Including detailing how a past on-air moment involving Clark led to a “soured” relationship between he and the company.

“Clark was on ESPN’s ‘NFL Live’ on Monday. He was informed of the decision during the show, said the sources, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter. Clark did not finish the program,” Marchand reported, as Clark never appeared on the final 10 minutes of the popular afternoon show.

Marchand added another convoluted detail on the matter.

“Sources at ESPN say the reason they told Clark during the show was due to media inquiries into his departure and a fear that the news would leak out before they could inform him,” Marchand said. “Since after the Super Bowl in February, sources had told The Athletic that Clark’s job could be in jeopardy. Last week, The Athletic learned that Clark was likely to be let go.”

But Marchand adds how Clark’s well-known verbal spat with Peter Schrager helped lead to the former’s downturn with ESPN. Clark immediately apologized on X and included that he and Schrager had an off-air altercation too.

Defender List Grows for Ryan Clark

James isn’t the only notable NFL representative defending Clark.

Former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant described the situation as “f—– up” on X but believes Clark will make a comeback. Even past media competitors like Emmanuel Acho of Fox Sports 1 defended Clark, encouraging him to keep going online.

Jane Slater of the NFL Network rose as another who took Clark’s side amid this controversial ESPN move. Calling his takes “insightful” while looking forward to seeing what’s next from him.