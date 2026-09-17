LSU Gets New Sam Leavitt Practice Update Before Ole Miss

LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt’s status for Saturday’s showdown against Ole Miss remains uncertain, but the Tigers finally received an encouraging sign Thursday.

After Leavitt was surprisingly listed as doubtful on LSU’s initial SEC availability report Wednesday night, the quarterback was back on the practice field Thursday and going through walkthrough work, according to the latest reports.

That doesn’t mean Leavitt has been cleared to play against the Rebels, but it’s a notable development after questions about his health suddenly surfaced less than three days before kickoff.

On3’s Pete Nakos reported Thursday that Leavitt was participating in the walkthrough portion of LSU’s practice. However, the new injury report also listed not only Leavitt as doubtful, but also backups Husan Longstreet and Landen Clark as well.

Perhaps this is yet another tactic by head coach Lane Kiffin just before the two team’s kickoff on Saturday night at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Sam Leavitt’s status has quickly changed ahead of Ole Miss game

Leavitt’s availability became one of the biggest stories surrounding the top-10 matchup after LSU listed him as doubtful Wednesday.

Nakos reported that Leavitt had been dealing with soreness in his throwing shoulder and had been limited during the week. Other reporting indicated he didn’t throw during Wednesday’s practice.

Leavitt showed no obvious signs of an injury during LSU’s 45-14 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday. He completed 25 of 38 passes for 344 yards and one touchdown, although he also threw three interceptions.

Through two games with LSU, Leavitt has completed 41 of 66 passes for 574 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s been even more productive on the ground, rushing for 135 yards and five touchdowns.

Thursday’s participation doesn’t erase the doubtful designation, but it gives LSU considerably more reason for optimism than it had when the initial availability report was released.

Ole Miss wasn’t convinced Sam Leavitt would miss game

There was already skepticism from the other sideline about just how much danger Leavitt was in of missing Saturday’s game.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Thursday that Ole Miss wasn’t convinced LSU would actually be without its starting quarterback.

“No one on the Ole Miss staff is convinced LSU QB Sam Leavitt’s appearance as ‘doubtful’ on the injury report is sincere and he’ll miss the game on Saturday, per sources,” Thamel wrote.

The skepticism comes with Lane Kiffin preparing for his return to Oxford after leaving Ole Miss for LSU during the offseason, adding another layer to one of the biggest games of the weekend.

LSU’s next official availability report should provide another clue about Leavitt’s chances. If he moves from doubtful to questionable or probable Thursday night, his return to practice will look even more significant.

For now, though, Leavitt remains uncertain for Saturday. He just appears to be moving in a better direction than he was 24 hours earlier.