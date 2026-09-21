Ole Miss Takes New Swipe at LSU, Lane Kiffin With This Recruiting Move

The Ole Miss Rebels look like they’re not finished with beating LSU. Even following their epic 32-24 victory in the high-profile return of ex-Rebels coach Lane Kiffin. Now Ole Miss and coach Pete Golding are putting together one more dig at Kiffin and LSU.

This one via the recruiting trail, after hosting a high-profile visitor from LSU’s home city Baton Rouge on Sept. 19.

The showdown at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium drew out lots of high-profile recruits. Most of whom hold offers from both SEC powers. But this talent from the Tigers‘ backyard just placed Ole Miss as the clear cut favorite following his Saturday visit. Which now presents a new, alarming scenario for Kiffin and company.

Who is Now Liking Ole Miss Following LSU Game

Rivals national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman released new intel following the Ole Miss win. Including revealing the high-profile Louisiana visitor who suddenly likes what Ole Miss is offering.

University High of Baton Rouge class of 2028 running back Caiden Bellard shared that the Rebels are now leading out in front. But he shared this new intel while watching the hometown team take the eight-point defeat.

“Everything went great at Ole Miss. The atmosphere was by far the best I have ever witnessed before. Oxford was rocking last night,” Bellard told Rivals.

Bellard adds that the Rebels are now: “Right up there at the top, along with Indiana, Miami, Alabama, and Michigan, who has also been recruiting me hard. After last night, Ole Miss is definitely leading the way.”

His words have to be alarming for Kiffin and his coaching staff. The last thing LSU would want is to see a local talent drift off to Ole Miss. Especially after taking the emotional loss.

Ole Miss and LSU Target Brings Decorated Resume

The 5-foot-10 Bellard has flashed his potential as a three-year varsity performer. He’s already scored 24 touchdowns and tallied 1,953 career rushing yards before his junior season arrived.

He especially exploded into a national recruit following his sophomore season. Bellard produced eight different 100-yard outings for University, including hitting 225 yards against Westgate High in Sept. 2025. He added three touchdowns off receptions too, plus threw a 46-yard touchdown pass on a designed halfback pass.

Bellard is now the owner of nearly 25 different scholarship offers, including numerous opportunities from the SEC. He already mentioned that Alabama is on him. Arkansas and Florida, both of which are now led by new coaches in Ryan Silverfield and Jon Sumrall, have offered Bellard too. South Carolina and Tennessee rise as two more SEC opportunities that Bellard has at his disposal. So he’s got quite the options to choose from in SEC land.

But again, LSU lands on high alert here. Bellard is the first known local recruiting star to publicly say that Ole Miss is the favorite following the Tigers’ loss in Oxford. This means Golding and the Rebels could deliver one more swipe at their longtime rival and Kiffin.