Pete Golding Reveals Personal ‘Holy S—‘ Moment Before Ole Miss versus LSU

Tensions are rising before the Ole Miss Rebels versus LSU Tigers showdown. Ex-Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin enters with heightened security amid his return to Oxford. Rebels head coach Pete Golding faces his old Rebels boss for the first time ever since Kiffin’s abrupt departure.

Yet Golding playfully had a “holy s—” moment surface before the game.

Golding chatted with The Pat McAfee Show about the topic of Saturday’s heavyweight showdown in the SEC. But he also reflected back on a man who helped bring him and Kiffin together: Former LSU and Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

The ‘Holy S—‘ Moment Pete Golding Revealed

Golding credits the multiple national title winner Saban for helping mold his own coaching career.

That rose as a Friday topic, including a humorous accountability take.

“The ability to hold people accountable the way he did on a consistent basis, plus at his age…holy s—,” Golding joked next to McAfee.

Golding credits Saban installing self discipline into everyone in the room. And not just limited to players either.

“I’ve learned so much from coach Saban,” Golding said. “It’s not just for the players. It’s everybody in the building. He’s a machine, man. I’m appreciative of my time with him.”

Tensions Mounting Ahead of LSU at Ole Miss

Meanwhile, Golding walks into a tension-filled venue Saturday. One filled with Rebels fans expressing early vitriol for their former head coach Kiffin.

LSU managed to win over Kiffin during the Rebels’ College Football Playoff run of 2025. Except LSU offered Kiffin his contract before December arrived, which also came before Ole Miss played its first CFP game. Kiffin sparked backlash for leaving an aspiring national title contender for a longtime SEC rival of Ole Miss.

Hence why Saturday is filled with high emotions, plus anxiety, for the game. Once again the game features a heavier-than-usual police presence. Ole Miss even built a fence that will allow the LSU team bus to drive in and block off rabid fans.

The fact both teams are nationally-ranked inside the top 10 fuels this heated matchup. Ole Miss fans also hope Golding shows the same level of enmity for Kiffin that they have. Which Golding helped address too.

Is Pete Golding Appreciative of Lane Kiffin?

Turns out Saban isn’t the only coach Golding appreciates in his career. Even Saturday’s coaching opponent received high praise. Much to the chagrin of the Rebels faithful.

“I learned so much from Lane Kiffin and I really appreciate how he treated me and my family,” Golding said to McAfee. “What I loved about Kiffin is, you saw the motto in Tuscaloosa. A lot of guys tried to recreate the same thing. A lot of the things we learned in Tuscaloosa, we did here [in Oxford],” Golding said. “That was really healthy for me to see.”

Golding also embraced Kiffin’s more laxed attitude compared to the fiery and stern Saban. But Kiffin still delivered a strong attention-to-detail trait along with accountability that he gained from Saban. Golding also stated that he and Kiffin “became really good friends.”

“Ain’t no beef between us,” Golding said.