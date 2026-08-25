SEC AD Wants LSU to Face ‘Disqualification’ Amid Dae’Quan Wright Controversy

The new college football season hasn’t even started yet, and the LSU Tigers are facing a ton of criticism around the country.

Much of this stems from the program’s decision to bring on tight end Dae’Quan Wright, a former college player who went to the NFL. Wright was with the Cleveland Browns, failing to make the team’s roster.

So the Tigers were quick to add Wright to the roster once he cleared waivers in the NFL. Wright was waived by Cleveland earlier this week after suiting up but not playing in the team’s second preseason game.

This signing has sparked an uproar around the sports world, with many people calling out LSU for the decision. But the Tigers haven’t broken any rules.

LSU Facing Disqualification?

However, there seems to be a lot of disagreement over how this has been handled. One Athletic Director in the SEC has now called for the Tigers to either face disqualification over this incident or pay a fine of one million.

“Something has to be done. This is the worst I’ve seen.”

NEW: SEC leaders are meeting as LSU’s push to add former NFL players divides the league, Big Ten bans returnees and the ACC meets Wednesday. One SEC AD said LSU should face disqualification or a $1M fine if either player plays. “Something has to be done. This is the worst I’ve… pic.twitter.com/CDZeX0CCW6 — On3 (@On3) August 25, 2026

In all likelihood, LSU won’t be facing any sort of disqualification. But it’s certainly interesting that an AD has called for this.

Lane Kiffin Opens Up on Controversy

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin has opened up on the recent controversy around NFL rookies looking for a fifth year of college eligibility. Kiffin argued that players have been granted an injunction, and that they shouldn’t be facing any backlash for the decision.

“At the end of the day, because of these rulings, they’re either going to play for you or they’re going to play for someone else around the country,” Kiffin said. “So we’ve made the decision to recruit them like probably most people are.”

Kiffin did agree that NFL players shouldn’t be able to come back to college, but he did say that each situation should be looked at differently. But the coach wasn’t apologizing for anything regarding this situation or any moving forward.

“In my opinion, knowing the information, I think it’s really wrong to be critical of these kids,” Kiffin said. “They were granted a fifth year by a judge saying that they were wronged by the NCAA and that they should’ve had the fifth year all along like all the kids moving forward will have a fifth year.”

SEC Fires Back

After the controversy, the SEC has released a statement about the entire situation.

“College athletes, not former professional athletes, have been at the heart of the Southeastern Conference. Individuals who choose to leave college athletics, sign professional playing contracts, and compete professionally should not then be permitted to return to college competition.

“Allowing that to occur will blur the line between college and professional sports, create significant competitive equity concerns, and reduce opportunities for high school and current college athletes. College sports are for college athletes. The current confusion around national eligibility standards emphasizes the need to advance the Protect College Sports Act.”

Where Do Things Go From Here?

Since the Tigers haven’t broken any rules, the most likely outcome is that Wright will be eligible to play this season. But this has opened up the door for others to come after the NCAA for denying them the fifth-year eligibility.

According to ESPN, multiple lawsuits are being placed from athletes who were denied the same rights. This could impact how the rules are changed moving forward.

This story will continue to make its way around the college football landscape, with everyone having an opinion on it. But it has sparked the idea that the NCAA may have lost control with its current trajectory.