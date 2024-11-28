Medrick Burnett Jr. Health Update: ‘Having a Tough Time’ Family Shares

Alabama A&M football player Medrick Burnett Jr., #51, is still alive, the university said in a statement on Wednesday, November 27, after erroneously announcing that he had died from an injury during a football game. The university retracted the announcement after a UAB hospital representative told them he was still alive.

Alabama A&M Sports Information Director Brian Howard told WVTM 13 that Burnett “remains alive.”

Burnett Jr. Is Still ‘Fighting for His Life’

Medrick Burnett Jr.’s current health status is still serious, and the football player is “fighting for his life,” TMZ reported. The 20-year-old redshirt freshman was in a serious collision during a game against Alabama State on October 26 and was hospitalized with a severe head injury.

His younger sister, Dominece, is sharing updates on a GoFundMe that has raised more than $33,000 to help with medical expenses. She wrote that he had several brain bleeds and needed a tube to relieve pressure in his brain. He ultimately needed a craniotomy “to help try to save his life.”

According to Mayo Clinic, a craniotomy involves removing part of the skull to allow access to the brain for treating conditions like aneurysms, bleeding, tumors or blood clots. It can also be done to help relieve pressure on the brain. The procedure also comes with risks, including a cerebrospinal fluid leak. It may take several weeks to heal from a craniotomy.

Dominece wrote on her brother’s GoFundMe that the donations would not only help with his care, but help his parents stay nearby since their son was hospitalized more than 2,000 miles from where they live.

On November 27, she wrote: “Please pray he is having a tough time but we are holding on til the very end. God give us strength so we can keep the faith.”

Burnett played in seven games before his injury.

Alabama A&M Athletics Said the News Came from an ‘Immediate Family Member’

Alabama A&M Athletics’ official statement reads:

We retract the news of the passing of Medrick Burnett Jr., that was originally advised by an immediate family member on Tuesday evening. Our staff acted accordingly to the wishes of the family member to inform the A&M community and beyond of this unfortunate occurrence. Upon hearing from a representative from UAB hospital this afternoon, we learned that he remains alive. We express our immediate regret for disseminating false information however, we hold complete joy in knowing that Medrick remains in stable condition.

An article from Alabama A&M Athletics, published on November 27, had a headline which read: “Alabama A&M University Mourns the Passing of Medrick Burnett Jr.” The original story had a statement from Dr. Paul A. Bryant, the Director of Athletics.

The original article now redirects to a 404 page. WSFA has a screenshot of the original story before it was taken down.

Burnett is a native of Lakewood, California and transferred to Alabama A&M in 2024 after one season at Grambling State, Newsweek reported.