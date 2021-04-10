How to Watch Alabama A&M vs Jackson State Football Online 2021

The Jackson State Jaguars football team will host Southwestern Athletic Conference foes the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

The game starts at 3 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of Alabama A&M vs Jackson State online for free:

Alabama A&M vs Jackson State Preview

The Tigers (3-2, 2-1 SWAC) fell to the the Southern Jaguars 34-14 at home last week for their second consecutive defeat. Southern rushed 59 times for 294 yards and a trio of touchdowns.

“We got our butts kicked in every phase of the game,” Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders said after the defeat, according to The Undefeated. “Glaring things. Fifty-nine rushes for 294 yards. We had 25 rushes for 66 yards. Glaring things. Forty-two minutes time of possession to our 17:11. Glaring things. Third-down conversions 14-of-20, we’re 1-of-8. Glaring things. Another blocked punt. Glaring things.

“We came out flat from the top, and I don’t think we ever recovered. Glaring things. We played with no passion. I don’t feel like this is who we are. I take full responsibility for every darn thing that transpired out there today.

“I gotta do better. We gotta prepare them better. We had two darn weeks and we still didn’t look like we were prepared. We looked like we just didn’t have it. They played with passion. They played with intensity. We just didn’t have it, and that’s on me.”

Tigers quarterback Jalon Jones completed 17 of 29 passes for 243 yards, 2 touchdowns and a pick. The sophomore added 74 yards on the ground.

On Tuesday, Sanders announced freshman Quincy Casey will start under center against the Bulldogs (2-0, 1-0 SWAC). The Pro Football Hall of Famer said Casey would have seen the field last week if not for Southern’s game-closing drive that ate up more than 10 minutes.

“He was getting ready to go in, but they had a marathon drive at the end of the game,” Sanders said, according to 247Sports. “But he was getting ready to go in. And it wasn’t just because we needed to get away from Jalon. We needed to — you know — get Quincy some work.”

While Jones has started every game so far this season, Casey’s seen action in three of them, completing 13 of 21 passes for 142 yards and a score.

The Bulldogs officially have two wins, but they’ve played just once in a spring season both prompted by and impacted by the global pandemic. A&M benefitted from an Alcorn State Braves forfeit in what was to be the Bulldogs’ spring opener back in February.

On March 6, A&M stepped out of the conference to blast the South Carolina State Bulldogs 31-7 at home.

A&M senior quarterback Aqeel Glass went 15-of-33 for 272 yards, 4 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.

“We’ve only played one football game, so we’re ready to hit somebody else, and we look forward to this opportunity,” Alabama A&M coach Connell Maynor said this week, according to The Clarion-Ledger. “It’s a big opportunity, and (we’re) getting ready for a big football game.”

