Melvin Gordon III Reveals What Makes Wisconsin HOF Honor Extra Special

A Super Bowl champion and two-time Pro Bowler, Melvin Gordon III, now 33, put together a solid career in the NFL. But before he began his professional journey, he was a star at the University of Wisconsin. Gordon’s success as a Badger has now earned him the ultimate honor of being elected to Wisconsin’s Hall of Fame.

And while recognition for his NFL work would be nice too, Gordon can’t dent that being inducted into the Wisconsin Hall of Fame carries an extra special significance.

Wisconsin is Special to Melvin Gordon III

“It means everything to me, you know, just being a Wisconsin kid,” said Gordon during an appearance on the Big Ten Network’s Big Today Show on Wednesday.

“Everything fell according to plan. And I’m just excited and I’m happy for me and my family.”

Gordon, who spent four years at Wisconsin from 2011-14, also touched on what former Badgers, and now Illinois, head coach Bret Bielema meant to him.

Playing for Bret Bielema Was Both Tough and Rewarding for Gordon