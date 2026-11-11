Former Miami Star Carson Beck Gets Major NFL News With Arizona Cardinals

Former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck has received the biggest opportunity of his young NFL career.

The Arizona Cardinals have named Beck their starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, setting up the rookie’s first regular-season appearance. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the development, which the Cardinals also confirmed in a team announcement on November 10.

Beck, Arizona’s third-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, will take over after veteran Gardner Minshew suffered a season-ending arm injury during the Cardinals’ 17-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

For Beck, who guided Miami to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game last season, the promotion represents a major step forward after spending the first nine weeks of his rookie campaign on the sideline.

Carson Beck Named Cardinals Starter After Gardner Minshew Injury

The Cardinals announced Tuesday that Minshew had been placed on injured reserve following an injury to his throwing arm against Seattle.

The veteran was struck by Seahawks linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. while attempting a pass late in the first half. Although Minshew returned for the second half, the injury ultimately ended his season.

Arizona’s quarterback situation has changed dramatically in less than two weeks.

Minshew replaced Jacoby Brissett during the team’s comeback victory over the Dallas Cowboys on November 1 and was subsequently named the starter. Beck was promoted to the backup role, while Brissett was eventually traded to the Baltimore Ravens.

Now, Beck is the next man up.

Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur indicated Monday that the transition should not require a significant overhaul of the offense.

“Foundationally we do similar stuff,” LaFleur said, according to the Cardinals’ official website. “A lot of the stuff Carson likes and is good at is the stuff Gardner likes. They like this system.”

Arizona also added veteran Josh Johnson and rookie Joey Aguilar to provide depth behind Beck.

The opportunity comes with considerable challenges. Cardinals receiver Michael Wilson was also placed on injured reserve with a neck injury, leaving Beck without one of Arizona’s leading receiving threats.

Former Miami Hurricanes Star Carson Beck Gets His NFL Opportunity

Beck arrived in Arizona with an extensive college résumé after spending five seasons at Georgia and his final year with Miami.

During the 2025 season, Beck completed 72.4% of his passes for 3,813 yards and 30 touchdowns, leading the Hurricanes to the national championship game against Indiana.

His performance helped convince Arizona to select him with the No. 65 overall pick in April’s NFL Draft.

Beck also provided a glimpse of his potential during the preseason, completing 15 of 19 passes for 188 yards and one touchdown in the Hall of Fame Game. A rib injury subsequently limited his opportunities for additional preseason action.

The rookie has not taken a regular-season snap through Arizona’s first nine games, but LaFleur recently expressed confidence in his preparation and understanding of the offense.

“I feel really good about where he is with his development,” LaFleur said in a November 5 interview.

That confidence will now be tested against an NFC West opponent.

With Brissett traded and Minshew sidelined for the remainder of the season, Beck has an opportunity to make his case for a larger role in Arizona’s future.

For Miami fans who watched him lead the Hurricanes to the brink of a national championship, Sunday’s matchup marks the beginning of another important chapter.