Miami Hurricanes Take Savage Shot at Florida State During Power Outage

The Miami Hurricanes didn’t need much time to take advantage of Florida State’s bizarre Monday night situation.

As No. 19 SMU and Florida State waited through a power outage at Doak Campbell Stadium that delayed kickoff, Miami’s official athletics account took a direct shot at its in-state rival while promoting the Hurricanes’ upcoming home opener.

The Miami Hurricanes posted a simple message on X.

“The lights are ON at our house 😉 See YOU at Hard Rock on Thursday 🙌”

The message came as Florida State dealt with an electrical issue that knocked out stadium lights, affected the press box and temporarily left replay unavailable before the Seminoles and Mustangs could start.

For Miami, it was an easy rivalry opening.

Miami Trolls Florida State Over Doak Campbell Power Outage

ESPN News Services reported that the scheduled 7:30 p.m. Eastern kickoff between Florida State and SMU was delayed after the power outage at Doak Campbell Stadium.

The countdown clock inside the stadium stopped at 7:30, and the stadium lights went out. Replay also was unavailable while the electrical problems were being addressed.

That was enough for Miami to jump in.

The Hurricanes’ post didn’t mention Florida State by name, but there wasn’t much mystery behind it. Miami’s “lights are ON” jab arrived while its rival was literally waiting for power to return in Tallahassee.

The timing also doubled as promotion for Miami’s first home game of the season.

The Hurricanes host Florida A&M on Thursday night at Hard Rock Stadium after opening their season with a 45-6 road win over Stanford on Sept. 4.

Miami’s athletics department announced the Florida A&M game will kick off at 8 p.m. Eastern and serve as the Hurricanes’ 2026 home opener.

That gave Miami a chance to turn Florida State’s delay into a reminder that its own stadium will be ready later in the week.

The rivalry element made the shot land harder.

Miami-Florida State Rivalry Already Heating Up in 2026

Miami and Florida State don’t meet until Oct. 17, when the Seminoles travel to Hard Rock Stadium.

That hasn’t stopped the rivalry from getting an early start.

Miami won last year’s meeting 28-22 in Tallahassee, giving the Hurricanes their second straight victory over Florida State. The 2026 matchup will bring the rivalry back to South Florida, where Miami beat Florida State 36-14 in 2024.

Both programs have already leaned into the rivalry before this season’s game.

Miami Athletics announced in August that Progressive would become the presenting sponsor of the Miami-Florida State rivalry beginning this season, calling it “one of college football’s most iconic rivalries.”

Monday night’s social media shot required far less ceremony.

Florida State was preparing for its ACC opener against SMU when the lights went out at Doak Campbell Stadium. Officials gathered on the field, the kickoff countdown stopped and fans were left waiting while the electrical problems were addressed.

Miami’s social team saw the opening.

“The lights are ON at our house,” the Hurricanes posted.

It wasn’t complicated. It didn’t need to be.

Miami has more than a month before Florida State comes to Hard Rock Stadium, and plenty can change for both teams before then.

But the Hurricanes didn’t wait until October to take their first shot of the season.

Florida State lost power.

Miami made sure everyone knew the lights were working just fine down south.