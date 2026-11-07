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How Long is Malachi Toney Out? Injury Return Timeline for Miami Star

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Pittsburgh v Miami
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MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Malachi Toney #1 of the Miami Hurricanes walks to the bench after a rushing touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium on October 24, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Miami Hurricanes are playing the biggest game of their season on Saturday in South Bend against Notre Dame.

They’re doing it without injured superstar wide receiver Malachi Toney, who was putting together a legitimate Heisman Trophy case before getting hurt.

Miami is just hoping at this point that Toney’s season isn’t over, but even that isn’t totally for certain.

Here’s what is known heading into Saturday’s Miami-Notre Dame game about what’s next for Toney.

How Long is Malachi Toney Out?

Pittsburgh v Miami
GettyMIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 24: Malachi Toney #1 of the Miami Hurricanes celebrates his reception for a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium on October 24, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Toney is expected to be out through the rest of the regular season, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel in a post on X on Wednesday.

The Miami superstar wide receiver has a “high ankle sprain,” per Thamel, and was going to have surgery.

Thamel wrote that the timeline on such a return is “typically at least four weeks.”

The regular season ends on Nov. 28, which is only three weeks from this Saturday.

In other words, not enough time for Toney to get back for any regular season contests.

Is Malachi Toney Out For The Season?

Miami v Clemson
GettyCLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 03: Malachi Toney #1 of the Miami Hurricanes avoids a tackle by Corey Myrick #22 of the Clemson Tigers during the first half of a football game at Memorial Stadium on October 03, 2026 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

The hope for Miami will be that Toney gets healthy enough to play in the College Football Playoff.

He’s not lined up to play any more in the regular season, but as long as the Hurricanes get into the CFP, the timeline established by Thamel above would give him a chance to return in the postseason.

What Happened to Malachi Toney?

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
GettyMIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 19: Malachi Toney #10 of the Miami Hurricanes warms up prior to a game against the Indiana Hoosiers in the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship at Hard Rock Stadium on January 19, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Toney was apparently hurt during Wednesday’s practice for Miami.

He’s believed to have battled ankle issues throughout this season, but evidently, this was worse than whatever he had been dealing with.

Toney’s injury was bad enough that he underwent a procedure called tightrope ankle surgery, which is meant to be minimally invasive and accelerate recovery time.

Still, Toney’s return will be something that every Miami fan will be clinging to with fingers crossed — because given the way this injury felt like it popped up out of nowhere, the Hurricanes won’t take anything for granted about the idea of Toney hopefully returning to the field at some point this season.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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How Long is Malachi Toney Out? Injury Return Timeline for Miami Star

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