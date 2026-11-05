Miami’s Malachi Toney Injury Return Timeline is Brutal News

Malachi Toney’s injury popped up out of nowhere on Wednesday.

By Wednesday night, it was clear that this wasn’t just a simple injury that could be shaken off. Toney is going to miss some time, including Miami’s game on Saturday against Notre Dame — a clash of two top-5 teams.

An official Miami announcement revealed that Toney was injured at Wednesday’s practice.

Reports from multiple college football insiders added the detail that it was an ankle injury.

And on Wednesday night, the full extent of the issue was revealed.

How Long Is Malachi Toney Out?

Toney is expected to be out through the rest of the regular season, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

The Miami superstar wide receiver has a “high ankle sprain,” per Thamel, and is going to have surgery.

Thamel says the timeline on such a return is “typically at least four weeks.”

The regular season ends on Nov. 28, which is only three weeks from this Saturday.

In other words, not enough time for Toney to get back for any regular season contests.

Is Malachi Toney Out For The Season?

The hope, per Thamel, is that Toney won’t be out for the most important part of the season.

The goal, Thamel writes, is that by having surgery now, Toney can be back for the College Football Playoff.

So yes, he’s out for the rest of the regular season. But as long as things go well, and Miami doesn’t slip up in the meantime, Toney can return for the CFP.

Sources: Malachi Toney has a high ankle sprain and will have surgery, which will allow him to return for the College Football Playoff. The timeline for return from this injury is typcially at least four weeks. https://t.co/ExQSD4IWER — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 5, 2026

There will likely be some questions about an ankle sprain needing a surgical repair, which doesn’t seem all that common. But Toney did deal with an ankle issue earlier this season, so maybe there’s a structural component to clean up.

Regardless, this is the latest we know — Toney seems out for the rest of the regular season but wants to still play in the College Football Playoff.

In the meantime, star QB Darian Mensah is going to have to find other players to throw to. His likely top target — Cooper Barkate, who transferred with Mensah from Duke after being the Blue Devils’ top receiver from Mensah a season ago.

You can read more about Miami’s WR depth chart at this link.