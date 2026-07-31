Miami 5-Star Commit Fires off 5-Word Message Bound to Excite Hurricane fans

The Miami Hurricanes cap off July by pulling off one more epic recruiting win. Reclassified 2027 class cornerback A’mir Sears is staying home, firing up Miami fans in the process.

The standout from Miami Columbus High pulled in nearly 50 total offers on the recruiting trail. Miami fell into the final running alongside LSU, Michigan and Texas A&M.

Sears gave away his Miami decision, though, based on the color shirt that he wore for his commitment announcement: Orange and green, which mirrors Miami’s colors. But his outfit became complete the moment he put on the Hurricanes hat and flashed the famed “U” sign.

Then came a fiery message dropped by Sears.

Five-Word Message A’mir Sears Sent After Miami Commitment

Recruiting insider for 247Sports Tom Loy was present for Sears’ verbal commitment inside a Miami Dicks Sporting Goods. Cheers erupted the moment Sears made his final decision.

But then he fired off this five-word message that will surely ignite Cane fans.

“Let’s go win that natty,” Sears told Loy, implying his desire to finally get the Hurricanes back on top of the college football world.

A’Mir Sears Pulling off Similar Tactic Past Prized Miami Recruit did

He’s not the first pivotal local recruit to reclassify and choose Miami. Sears delivers a Malachi Toney-like move here for the 2027 class.

Toney emerged as a stellar wide receiver from nearby Liberty City in Miami. The explosive wideout originally was set to graduate from American Heritage High in 2026. Yet Toney opted to graduate early and join the Hurricanes for spring 2025 practices.

That decision sparked Miami’s return to the national title game this past season. Toney proved he was beyond ready for college football, catching an astonishing 109 receptions for 1,211 yards and scored 10 touchdowns.

Now Sears follows a path Toney made, only he’ll turn this fall into his senior campaign. Sears shouted out Toney too in his decision.

A’Mir Sears Earned Big Comparison

Andrew Ivins of 247Sports is one very high on Sears. He sees a lot of Travis Hunter in Sears’ game. Because Sears brings his own two-way dominance in the same fashion as Hunter.

So Miami has its potential “Hunter” on its hands for the future. Meaning Cristobal can plug Sears at wide receiver and cornerback to create future mismatches.

Sears’ commitment sparked multiple reactions online, even from a future coach of his in safeties coach Will Harris.

Miami Adds to Dominating Recruiting Class

Here’s what Sears adds to at Coral Gables: A growing list of five-star talents heading to Miami.

Cornerback Donte Wright out of Long Beach Poly High in California is one. Even flipping from Georgia to choose the ‘Canes. Miami now grabs the nation’s No. 1 cornerback for 2027 and the former top 2028 cornerback here thanks to Sears’ decision.

Quarterback Israel Abrams represents the five-star crew coming to Coral Gables too. Sears knows wide receiver Nick Lennear as well, who stars for Carol City High as a five-star recruit.

Sears rises as the fifth-highest ranked commit for this Hurricane class per 247Sports, owning a 98 rating. But now fans in the Miami region will hope Sears becomes one of the final layers added to a future national championship trophy coming back over to South Beach.