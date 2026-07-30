Miami Called out Unexpectedly by $5 Million Superstar

The Miami Hurricanes brought their swagger back to spark a new national title chase last season. That included roughing up defending 2024 champion Ohio State and past city star Jeremiah Smith in the College Football Playoffs. Now Miami enters 2026 aiming to redeem itself from the Indiana loss in the championship game, already reloading for another run.

Miami pivoted back to past tactics of famed Hurricane championship teams: By playing with unapologetic bravado and dominating the trenches.

The ‘Canes style clearly rubbed off the wrong way on some superstars, though. Notably a $5 million one who called out Miami on Wednesday and has revenge on his mind.

Who Called Out Miami

It’s not someone who transferred out of Miami. Nor is it a rival representing the ACC.

The explosive wide receiver Smith is the one who called out “The U,” which he shared with Bud Elliot of the Cover 3 Podcast.

Smith got asked at Big Ten Media Days if there’s any team he wants revenge on.

“It’s gotta be the hometown team,” Smith told CBS’s Elliott. “Miami. Gotta be. I heard it a lot every time I went back home. Got to be Miami.”

The Buckeyes star clearly has more than the 24-14 defeat in the Cotton Bowl on his mind, though.

Jeremiah Smith Knows Miami Well

Smith spurned the Hurricanes on the recruiting trail. Which meant dissing his hometown team for OSU.

He burst into a prominent five-star national recruit out of Miami area powerhouse Chaminade-Madonna Prep. He’s even a native of Miami Gardens, which has produced countless of collegiate level talent.

So Smith crossed paths with kids he likely played against in 7-on-7 tournaments or under the Friday evening lights in the 305. Which fueled the second round matchup in Arlington, Texas.

Smith exploded with catching seven passes for 157 yards. But Miami jumped to a two-touchdown lead including jumping on a pick six. Ohio State never recovered and looked overmatched against the eventual national title game runner up.

Teams Will Hand Miami its Best Game

So Miami receives a past familiar label: Earning a bullseye on its back.

Because Miami entered the 12-team College Football Playoffs without winning the ACC. But took advantage of its sudden opportunity.

Now head coach Mario Cristobal and his coaching staff have leaned heavily into the new era of college football, by paying players. Ohio State pays Smith a whopping $5 million in NIL (name, image and likeness) money. But Miami transfer quarterback Darian Mensah earns way more as the highest paid college football athlete with $6.5 million.

Opponents will take Miami seriously again on the schedule. Particularly ACC champion Duke on Nov. 14. But Notre Dame is going to attempt tripping up the Hurricanes in South Bend the previous week. Clemson also will aim to topple the ‘Canes.

Smith may need to secretly hope Miami breezes through the ACC and claims the conference this time. Because his chances of facing the Hurricanes increases especially if OSU handles its own business and makes the postseason. Yet Smith’s words likely will be remembered inside the Hurricanes’ locker room if both teams indeed meet again.