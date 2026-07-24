The Miami Star Who’ll Earn $1.5 Million More than LeBron James’ 76ers Deal

The Miami Hurricanes won’t be neighbors with LeBron James again after all. The NBA and sports world received the major news that James will join the Philadelphia 76ers Friday. Which in turn axes out a potential reunion with the Miami Heat involving James.

The four-time NBA champion once was a regular attendee of Hurricanes basketball games when Jim Larranaga led the program. And during a time James won two Larry O’Brien Trophies with the Heat while playing in four straight NBA Finals.

James eventually agreed to a two-year deal that pays him $8 million. Which additionally means he’ll earn $4 million annually.

Turns out a Miami Hurricanes star will earn more than him in this rare case of when a college athlete makes more than a James contract.

The Miami Hurricanes Star Earning More Annually

Incoming quarterback Darian Mensah owns the unusually higher salary compared to the NBA legend.

Miami, head coach Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes’ front office signed Mensah to an astonishing $6.5 million NIL (name, image and likeness) deal during the offseason. That move plucked Mensah out of Atlantic Coast Conference rival Duke where he led the Blue Devils to the ACC title.

Yet Mensah’s first season salary at the Coral Gables university will earn him $1.5 million more than the four-time NBA champ. Further signaling the new nature of college athletics through a brand new pay-for-play model.

But Mensah isn’t the only one earning more than James in the collegiate world.

Notable College Stars Raking in More than LeBron James

Here’s who else is pulling in more annually off their NIL deals compared to the contract the 76ers handed the 41-year-old James. All these numbers are via On3 and also includes non-football players.

Milan Momcilovic, Kentucky men’s basketball: The power forward earns $6 million off NIL valuation. Momcilovic arrives to Lexington via Iowa State, where he averaged 16.9 points per game.

Flory Bidunga, Louisville men’s basketball: Bidunga came close to playing in the NBA. But the former Kansas Jayhawks big man accepted Louisville’s $6 million NIL offer. He’s now the ACC’s top-paid basketball player.

Dante Moore, Oregon football: The Ducks quarterback would’ve been CFB’s highest paid athlete had it not been for Mensah. Moore rakes in $5 million this season.

Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State football: Even a star from James’ beloved Buckeyes will receive more than his 76ers’ deal. The explosive wideout pulls in $5 million.

Other Athletes Who’ll Earn More Than LeBron James

The rest of the list is a logjam of $5 million athletes.

One is prized St. John’s addition Tounde Yessoufou, who also joined Bidunga in turning down the NBA. The Baylor transfer accepted a $5 million annual deal to play for the back-to-back Big East champs. Florida basketball center Thomas Haugh and Gonzaga center Massamba Diop also pull in the same annual figure.

James will even match the salary of one other major Miami transfer: Somto Cyril, who accepts $4 million annually to play for Jai Lucas on the basketball court. Cyril dipped from Georgia to choose Miami’s offer.

James, though, earns way more in net worth and career earnings. But his 76ers deal comes amid the changing paying landscape of college athletics where even athletes can earn more yearly than him.