Miami Could Face Brand New Loss to Notre Dame Involving 4-Star Recruit

The Miami Hurricanes are facing absorbing one more loss to Notre Dame. This time coach Mario Cristobal and the staff are on high alert involving four-star recruit AJ Randle.

That’s because the Fighting Irish are aiming to flip the Garner, North Carolina native and Hurricanes commit following the 31-24 win that knocked Miami out of its No. 1 spot.

New Intel Rises Following Miami Loss

Rivals recruiting insider Chad Simmons rolled out his list of “flip watches” during Veteran’s Day weekend. Turns out ND is attempting to coax the linebacker commit Randle to come over, as ND plans to host him on Saturday.

“Randle chose Miami over South Carolina in May. Notre Dame was involved earlier in his recruitment, and the Irish have continued working to get him back on campus. This weekend gives Freeman and his staff a significant opportunity,” Simmons writes.

Randle rises as the second prominent linebacker for the 2027 class ND is trying to flip. Texas A&M commit Kaden Henderson took in the Miami-Notre Dame showdown on his official visit. Although Henderson remains committed to the Aggies.

Determining if Notre Dame Rises as New Favorite Here

So now Miami faces losing a rare recruit to another powerhouse program. Flips have rarely happened in the Cristobal era at Coral Gables, as Miami combination of deep NIL money and its trajectory as a program have won over recruits.

Simmons revealed if Notre Dame is starting to pull away in Randle’s recruiting chase, though.

“Randle has remained committed to Miami and is expected to return to Coral Gables for the Virginia Tech game later this month,” Simmons said.

That allows ‘Cane fans to breathe out some relief, for now.

“But his interest in Notre Dame is real, and there is reason to believe the Irish have a chance to change Randle’s mind,” Simmons said.

Miami Remains Proverbial Favorite

While ND is swinging towards delivering a massive coup here, Simmons shares Miami remains in a strong position with Randle for now. And that his South Bend trip is more on the exploring side.

“Randle enters the visit with an open mind. He wants to experience the program, spend time with the coaches and see what Notre Dame has to offer,” Simmons said.

The insider later became blunt about ND’s true prospects for Randle.

“Flipping him won’t be easy. Miami has established strong relationships and remains in a good position,” he adds.

So another words, yes Randle decommitting from Miami isn’t off the table just yet. Notre Dame, though, has between Nov. 13 to before Dec. 2 to convince Randle in joining its 2027 class. All recruits including Randle don’t become official members of a school until they sign their National Letter of Intent during the early signing period.

And again, Miami is doing everything in its power to keep the 2027 class in tact between now and early signing day. Even with outside lurkers like Notre Dame entering the picture. However, the Fighting Irish are clearly trying to pull off one more victory lap on the Hurricanes here.