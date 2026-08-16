Miami’s Darian Mensah Likely Riser in 2027 NFL Draft

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah is one of the highest profile players in college football heading into 2026.

Mensah is entering his junior year after two historic seasons between the Tulane Green Wave and Duke Blue Devils.

He abruptly decided to enter the transfer portal after a successful 2025 season with Duke, which included an ACC title. He eventually ended winding up with Miami in the process.

Now, the hype is officially real surrounding the 21-year old signal caller. The most clear example is NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah labeling him as the potential top quarterback in the 2027 draft.

Mensah’s Ceiling is Incredibly High

I’ve heard a buzz from teams who think he could be the best quarterback of the bunch.”

These are the words of Jeremiah from a recent appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show.” This isn’t entirely shocking, as Mensah maximized what he was surrounded with in his previous stops. Now, the stage is setting up for Mensah to be in the midst of the most talent that he has ever been.

Second-year receiver Malachi Toney is coming off of a season where he eclipsed 1,200 yards via the air (Sports Reference). Cooper Barkate is following Mensah to Miami after playing together at Duke as well. The Miami offensive line is also expecting to be an exceptional unit under head coach Mario Cristobal’s watch.

This doesn’t mean Mensah is devoid of facing pressure.

Mensah Following String of Successful Quarterbacks

Miami has become a breeding ground for viable pro quarterback prospects. Cameron Ward went to Miami in 2024 after two seasons with Washington State. The lone year with the Hurricanes ended up proving to be enough to earn the number one slot in the NFL Draft. Carson Beck led Miami to the national title game in January in succession of Ward, and was selected in the third round of April’s draft.

The built-up success is only boosting the urgency for Mensah to show his high-end talent. He excels in many ways that his predecessors do, including as a processor and in pocket discipline. He’s also extremely accurate, particularly in deep ball situations, which will serve him well with an elite receiving core in tote.

The faith Miami is showing in Mensah is a testament to his talent, but it doesn’t mean that this season won’t be pressure-filled.

Unclear How 2026 Season Will Impact Mensah’s Stock

While Mensah is positioning himself to be among the best quarterback prospects come April, it’s far from a guarantee that he will be.

Miami’s schedule is quite light in the grand scheme of the season. The Hurricanes are dodging the two teams that are expecting to be their most stiff competition this season in SMU and Louisville. Miami is also playing Florida A&M in non-conference play.

Notre Dame is the only “real” challenge that is on the table at the moment. This isn’t ideal for a player that is seeking to boost his stock. Ultimately the onus is on Mensah to take a leap that can’t be denied by film.