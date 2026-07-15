Miami HC Mario Cristobal Reveals Major Shift In Hurricanes’ QB Plan

For the last three years, the Miami Hurricanes have made loud noise in the transfer portal by plucking away top quarterbacks. But things may be changing in the future at the position, according to head coach Mario Cristobal.

Cristobal, along with Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah, running back Mark Fletcher Jr., and linebacker Mohamed Toure, were in Charlotte, North Carolina, on July 15 as part of ACC Kickoff to preview the 2026 season.

While a guest on local Miami radio station WQAM, Cristobal said that after this upcoming season, the Hurricanes will be looking to their in-house talent at quarterback.

“We finally feel our quarterback room and its supporting cast is ready to roll,” Cristobal told WQAM, via The Sun Sentinel’s Adam Lichtenstein. “So at this time next year, we don’t have to go to the portal. We’re good with our high school recruits, the way they’re developing and what’s coming in. Throughout the last three years, we’ve had to go and pluck certain parts for our team out of the portal because we weren’t quite there.”

This would be a significant transition for Miami, especially considering the success it has had with transfer quarterbacks over the last three years.

It started with Cam Ward, who arrived from Washington State and helped lead the Hurricanes to a 10-win season in 2024. Carson Beck followed, guiding Miami to its first College Football Playoff appearance and a trip to the national championship game.

Now, it’s Mensah’s turn.

Mario Cristobal Explains Why Miami Pursued Darian Mensah

Cristobal said Miami identified Mensah as a quarterback worth pursuing after evaluating his play against several opponents the Hurricanes had faced.

“We felt this is a guy we would want to pursue,” Cristobal said. “Watching crossover tape of so many opponents that we faced, we saw his level of talent, level of play. And what really took us by surprise in a great way, is what an incredible young man he is. His levels of leadership, care-factor, time invested in his craft, football IQ, natural human IQ. Just an elite person.

“And we found ourselves also in a situation like in previous years it was time to take a portal quarterback.”

Mensah acknowledged Miami’s recent success with transfer quarterbacks played a role in his decision to join the program.

“That was a huge factor, deciding to transfer, seeing what those guys did,” Mensah said, via Brett McMurphy of On3. “My OC (Shannon) Dawson will form the offense around the quarterback, around the stuff he likes to do. That also made it something I wanted to be a part of.”

While Mensah is the latest transfer quarterback expected to lead the Hurricanes, Cristobal’s comments suggest Miami hopes he will be one of the last.

Miami Has Invested Heavily In Recruiting Quarterbacks

It’s not as if Miami has ignored the quarterback position on the recruiting trail since Cristobal returned to Coral Gables in 2022.

The Hurricanes have signed highly regarded quarterback prospects in each of the last two recruiting cycles. Sophomore Luke Nickel arrived as a four-star prospect and the No. 19 quarterback in the 2025 recruiting class, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

Miami followed that by signing four-star quarterback Dereon Coleman in the 2026 class. Coleman was ranked as the No. 20 quarterback in the country.

The future of the position could be even brighter with five-star quarterback Israel Abrams committed in the 2027 class. The Illinois native is currently ranked as the No. 3 quarterback in the nation.

Recruiting rankings can change before National Signing Day, but if Abrams maintains or improves his standing, he would become Miami’s highest-rated quarterback signee since Kyle Wright in 2003, according to 247Sports.

For the first time in several years, the Hurricanes appear to believe they have a long-term quarterback pipeline developing within the program. If that development continues, Miami’s run of portal quarterbacks could soon come to an end.