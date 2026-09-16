Miami’s Malachi Toney Turns Heads by Recruiting WR More Imposing Than him

The Miami Hurricanes turn loose Malachi Toney weekly to destroy defensive backs. Even iconic Hurricane wide receiver Michael Irvin believes Toney is a different breed of wideout and does “legendary” stuff. Yet Toney is making the attempt to bring in a wide receiver who’s even larger than the 5-foot-10 wideout: Five-star Brysen Wright.

Toney busted out his rare recruiting coordinator side in a viral video. He’s let it be known he wants the 6-foot-3, 215-pound wideout to come to “The U.”

“Let’s do it. Let’s go. You know time it is, BFye. It’s that tweak. Let’s do it,” Toney is heard saying.

Toney already is a nightmare matchup for opposing defensive coordinators. Yet Wright brings a more imposing stature and playing style.

Examining What Separates Brysen Wright as National Recruit

So Toney clearly wants to help coach Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes front office in keeping Sunshine State talent home. The Liberty City native Toney represents the latest local talent to thrive in Coral Gables.

Wright, however, brings the look and feel of a wideout who could do damage in the Atlantic Coast Conference immediately. Even as a 2028 talent.

Wright thrashes man coverage off his releases and size. He slips by cornerbacks with quick feet but then turns the jets on from there.

But Wright gets college coaches fawning over his downfield capability. Wright can outjump tightly contested coverage and still pluck the ball from the sky. So Wright brings his mix of height, speed and hops that separates him from his fellow 2028 peers.

Wright rises as one of the nation’s most wanted wideouts for the next recruiting cycle. Miami needs a deadly blend of size and speed moving forward. Especially if Toney chooses to test the NFL Draft waters after the 2027 season (his junior year when he’s eligible).

Miami Facing Tough Competition to Land Brysen Wright

Landing Wright won’t be a cakewalk, though. Even if Toney plays recruiting coordinator here for Cristobal and company.

Wright lured in just about every known powerhouse from the Power Four realm over to Mandarin. But he visited one SEC powerhouse that’s fresh off delivering an epic Week 2 victory.

Wright wore a “recruiting visitor” lanyard inside Darrell K. Royal Stadium, where he watched Texas pull off the epic comeback against Ohio State. The Buckeyes are among his offers and are aiming to find their future Jeremiah Smith (who hails from Miami). Although Texas is heavily recruiting Wright following the 24-23 stunner that saw the Longhorns erase a 20-point deficit.

But the Hurricanes shouldn’t be ruled out just yet here. Toney’s success as a local wideout fuels intrigue for the future. Miami can lean into that in attempting to coax this in-state mammoth talent.

Toney is even creating a super team in Miami off his own, closet recruiting prowess. He’s partially responsible for Miami winning over fellow five-star city talents A’mir Sears (wide receiver/cornerback) and Carol City wideout Nick Lennear. Landing Wright completes the five-star hat trick for Toney.