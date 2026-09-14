Texas Comeback Energizes 5-Star Prospect Who’s Being Recruited by Ohio State

The Texas Longhorns catapulted to the top of the rankings following their epic comeback over No. 1 Ohio State. Fans saw quarterback Arch Manning and running back Hollywood Smothers erase a 20-point deficit in epic fashion to shoot up in the top 25. Now the Longhorns’ victory has caused Texas to surge for five-star wide receiver Brysen Wright.

The Jacksonville prospect took in Austin and Darrell K. Royal Stadium this past Saturday. He walked in as a Ohio State recruiting target too, nonetheless. Texas, though, made sure to put on a show for him and the other high-profile recruits who watched the heavyweight showdown of proud programs.

Now Wright’s latest words paint the picture that Texas could end up as his collegiate home.

Brysen Wright Reveals ‘Favorite Part’ of Texas Game

The 6-foot-3 wideout sat down with Rivals’ Chad Simmons following the 24-23 Longhorns win. Wright witnessed the 23-3 OSU lead evaporate in the final quarter.

Wright revealed he previously visited Austin and loved what he saw during spring football. But Saturday’s game widened his eyes.

“My favorite part about the trip was the game and stadium. It was crazy,” Wright told Rivals.

He also raved about the grit the Longhorns showed even when facing the top-ranked team in the nation.

“They were in a fight the whole game. They were losing, but I could tell nobody gave up and everyone kept fighting and came back and won,” Wright said.

Wright Looks Like Ideal Texas Wide Receiver

Austin established itself as a renown receiver hotbed, even before Wright played high school football for Mandarin High in the Sunshine State. After all, Texas produced Devan Duvernay and Collin Johnson in the 2020 NFL Draft class before Xavier Worthy and Jordan Whittington came along.

Except Wright possesses the skills that speak to him becoming a new fan favorite in Austin. Wright brings an imposing 6-foot-3, 215-pound frame already which makes him look like the prototypical Texas wideout, or any Power Four program.

Wright brings the type of catch prowess that’s above average for high school prospects. He’s pulled down the air lobs while tightly covered by two defenders. Then he brings explosive long strides to slip past cornerbacks and win those one-on-one battles.

But he brings a hard-hitting presence on defense too, which paints the feeling he could earn action at safety. Wright crashes down the line of scrimmage with fury, then blows up running plays. His wideout background hands him another edge in identifying route development and jumping on the pass. Yet his next college more than likely wants him to score touchdowns.

Now Texas scored big for him following that epic comeback over a Buckeyes team that brought their own deep arsenal of wide receivers, including projected top five NFL Draft pick Jeremiah Smith. So Texas rises as the proverbial new favorite to land Wright. But he’s got Florida and Ole Miss to check out later this fall, who can very much alter his recruitment. Now it’s a matter of Texas coaches Steve Sarkisian and his offensive staff to keep tabs with him, and build off their new No. 1 ranking.