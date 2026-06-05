Malachi Toney Sends Clear Message After Snapping Hurricanes’ Drought

The 2026 season is already off to a strong start for Miami Hurricanes star Malachi Toney.

Toney is a long shot, but he is among the preseason Heisman Trophy hopefuls and the early favorites for the Biletnikoff. He is coming off a freshman season in which he led the ACC in both receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, while also leading the FBS in receptions.

Toney can head into the 2026 campaign with the Canes knowing that he has already made history this year.

Malachi Toney Sends Message Amid College Football 27 Cover

Toney’s outlook is only enhanced by his earning a spot on the cover of EA Sports’ College Football 27, with the Hurricanes star joining fellow collegians Dante Moore of Oregon, Kewan Lacy of Ole Miss, and even Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti, who is on the deluxe edition.

While attending an event unveiling the game and Madden 27, Toney spoke candidly with Heavy Sports about the honor.

Toney is the first ever Hurricanes player to earn a spot on the game’s cover in its history.

“It means a lot. Just show the kids that it’s possible and show the world what comes out of Miami, Liberty City, South Florida, however you want to put it,” Toney told Heavy Sports during the event on Thursday evening. “Just show the world what comes out of where I’m from”

The game franchise debuted in 1993. It also stopped releasing new versions from 2013 through 2024 amid disputes that helped shape the current NIL landscape.

He is part of what has been a triumphant return over the past two years for the game.

Malachi Toney Poised to Follow Up Breakout Freshman Season

“The Hurricanes standout and American Heritage alum became a star in his freshman season at UM last season. Despite not being a highly rated prospect, Toney earned a starting role before the season began. He caught a touchdown in his college debut against Notre Dame,” the South Florida Sun-Sentinel’s Adam Lichtenstein wrote on June 2.

“Toney went on to break several Miami records, setting school single-season records in receptions (109) and receiving yards (1,211).”

Lichtenstein called Toney a “major reason” for the Hurrcanes’ success last season. They notched their first College Football Playoffs appearance and made it all the way to the national title game for the first time since 2002.

This coming season, Toney is simply aiming to do what is asked of him.

“Just me being the best version of myself, doing whatever team needs or doing whatever it takes for us to win,” Toney told Heavy Sports.

Malachi Toney Getting New QB in Darian Mensah

Toney figures to see a substantial workload once again. He and fellow Hurricanes wideout Vandrevius Jacobs must adjust to a new quarterback in transfer Darian Mensah. Former starter Carson Beck moved on to the NFL and being drafted by the Arizona Cardinals.

The group still figures to be explosive.

Ever confident, Toney said that he has not really watched or modeled his game after any other receivers so far on his journey.

That mindset has served him well so far, and should continue do so, health permitting. Toney, who also carried the ball 23 times for 113 yards and 1 TD for the Hurricanes last season, is certainly one to watch in 2026, too.