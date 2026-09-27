Kyle Whittingham Makes Bold Statement After Michigan’s Last-Second Loss to Iowa

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 19: Head coach Kyle Whittingham of the Michigan Wolverines looks on while playing the UTEP Miners at Michigan Stadium on September 19, 2026 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
This comes on the heels of a 20-19 loss to Iowa on Saturday afternoon that ironically came down to the final play of the game.
The Wolverines never put the game away completely, with the defense breaking at the end of the battle.
Read more on what the first-year head man of Michigan had to say following the loss below.
Whittingham Gets Real on Michigan’s Offense, Losing Around Margins
Michigan was dominant in many statistical categories in this matchup. The Wolverines were winners in passing yards and rushing yards by a significant margin, while gaining 429 total yards in the process. The Wolverines also held the ball for nearly 10 more minutes.
This didn’t cut it in the end, and Whittingham recognizes that the final score is all that matters. This became clear in his comments in his post-game press conference.
“We completely dominated them statistically, but that doesn’t really matter. Final score’s all that matters” (Clayton Sayfie).
There’s little doubt that this performance is Michigan’s best of the season pound-for-pound. This ultimately proves to be futile, however, due to a myriad of factors. These include Michigan’s eight penalties that gifted Iowa 75 yards in return, as well as QB Bryce Underwood’s interception, and Michigan’s defense allowing Iowa to march down the field in the final minutes of the contest.
Kevin Hicks Kevin is a 2024 graduate of Arizona State University. He has over three years of experience in media, having crafted his passion for multiple sports with a polished, distinct storytelling style. More about Kevin Hicks
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Kyle Whittingham and the Michigan Wolverines are now 3-1 on the season.This comes on the heels of a 20-19 loss to Iowa on Saturday afternoon that ironically came down to the final play of the game.The Wolverines never put the game away completely, with the defense breaking at the end of the battle.Read more on […]
Kyle Whittingham Makes Bold Statement After Michigan’s Last-Second Loss to Iowa