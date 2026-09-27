Kyle Whittingham Makes Bold Statement After Michigan’s Last-Second Loss to Iowa

Kyle Whittingham and the Michigan Wolverines are now 3-1 on the season.

This comes on the heels of a 20-19 loss to Iowa on Saturday afternoon that ironically came down to the final play of the game.

The Wolverines never put the game away completely, with the defense breaking at the end of the battle.

Read more on what the first-year head man of Michigan had to say following the loss below.

Whittingham Gets Real on Michigan’s Offense, Losing Around Margins

Michigan was dominant in many statistical categories in this matchup. The Wolverines were winners in passing yards and rushing yards by a significant margin, while gaining 429 total yards in the process. The Wolverines also held the ball for nearly 10 more minutes.

This didn’t cut it in the end, and Whittingham recognizes that the final score is all that matters. This became clear in his comments in his post-game press conference.

“We completely dominated them statistically, but that doesn’t really matter. Final score’s all that matters” ( Clayton Sayfie ).