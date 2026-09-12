Kyle Whittingham Addresses Michigan’s Statement Win Over Ranked Oklahoma

What a week it has been for the Michigan Wolverines.

Michigan went into week two having fallen out of the AP Top 25. The Wolverines slipped from #16 to unranked following a controversial 13-12 victory over Western Michigan on Sept. 5.

Whittingham and Michigan are managing to go into week three with major momentum now. This comes on the heels of a 17-10 win over #11 Oklahoma on Saturday.

Read more on what the 66-year-old coach had to say following the game below.

Michigan Defense Deserves Much Credit

The first-year Wolverines head coach was quite candid about the team defense in his post-game press conference. The quote is via Clayton Sayfie (The Wolverine).

“One touchdown allowed in eight quarters of football. They’re a good football team. In my opinion, they’re deserving of their ranking.”

As much of a struggle beating Western Michigan was, the Wolverines only ceded four field goals. There’s little doubt that Whittingham’s gritty mentality from his days with the Utah Utes is carrying over. The best example of this is in the Oklahoma game, as Sooners QB John Mateer is highly regarded in the football world.

Michigan managed to hold Mateer to just 189 passing yards. Whittingham’s defense also recorded an interception that led to a touchdown drive. On top of this, the Wolverines limited the Sooners to just 3.4 yards per carry.

This wasn’t a pretty victory. The win certainly isn’t one that is creating a “style points” trend. Despite this, it is a much needed win, and there are many positives to move forward with through an eventful start to the Whittingham era.

Whittingham Speaks on Wolverines Moving Forward

This victory is potentially one that can springboard the Wolverines (and Whittingham) into Big 10 play on a high note.

In support of this, Whittingham made a clear statement that displays his belief in the team moving forward (Sayfie).

“Hopefully a big springboard. There’s a lot of confidence in that locker room this afternoon. We have to get back to work Monday.”

There’s no denying that this win builds a great deal of momentum for Michigan. It also gifts Whittingham a greater grace period. However, there are still areas that the team has to work on.

First off, the Wolverines are already facing a mixed reception from the college football world. While the program consistently faces high expectations, the outside world created room for the 2026 team to disappoint.

The first year of the Whittingham era has to be a success for Michigan following a tumultuous two-year window. There’s no debate in this sphere. A large piece of the future success resides in the growth of QB Bryce Underwood, who is still navigating his place in the college game. The start against Oklahoma is a start towards constructive growth, but more needs to be seen.

Even through this, Michigan faces five more current top 25 teams over the next 10 games. This includes road games against Oregon and Ohio State over the final three weeks of the regular season. Ultimately, Whittingham and the Wolverines are on the right track, but must take advantage of this momentum.