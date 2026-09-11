Michigan QB Bryce Underwood Gets Brutal ‘Seeing Ghosts’ Warning Before Oklahoma

Bryce Underwood has spent the week hearing questions about his future as Michigan’s starting quarterback. Now, an opposing Big Ten coach has delivered an even harsher assessment ahead of Saturday’s rematch with Oklahoma.

A Big Ten defensive coach whose team faced Underwood last season told The Athletic that Brent Venables’ defense presents an especially difficult matchup for the Michigan sophomore. The coach pointed toward Oklahoma’s ability to disguise coverages and throw a wide variety of defensive looks at quarterbacks.

“Venables exposed him,” the coach told The Athletic. “It looks like he’s seeing ghosts. This is not a great matchup for him.”

The warning arrives at a fascinating time. Underwood struggled for much of Michigan’s 13-12 victory over Western Michigan, completing 12 of 22 passes for 170 yards with one touchdown and one interception before delivering the game-winning Hail Mary to JJ Buchanan.

Head coach Kyle Whittingham then made it clear that Underwood’s position atop the depth chart is not guaranteed indefinitely.

Bryce Underwood Gets Another Chance Against Brent Venables

Oklahoma already has experience making life difficult for Underwood. The Sooners defeated Michigan 24-13 last season, limiting Underwood to 9-of-24 passing for 142 yards. Venables’ defense created exactly the type of confusion the anonymous Big Ten coach believes could become a problem again Saturday.

The Athletic’s source went even further, suggesting Oklahoma could leave a Michigan receiver open and Underwood might still struggle to locate him because of everything happening around him defensively.

That is a severe assessment of a quarterback who entered college as one of the most celebrated prospects in the country. It also creates the perfect opportunity for Underwood to answer the criticism.

Oklahoma Game Could Quiet Michigan’s Quarterback Questions

Predicting a Michigan victory against No. 11 Oklahoma would require considerably more faith after what happened against Western Michigan. Predicting a better Underwood performance is different.

The sophomore does not need to throw for 400 yards or lead Michigan to an upset to prove something Saturday. He needs to look more decisive, protect the football and show that Oklahoma’s defensive disguises no longer overwhelm him the way they appeared to last season.

Whittingham’s comments have already turned Michigan’s quarterback situation into a national storyline. Underwood responded Wednesday by saying it was “cool” when informed that his coach had publicly discussed the need for improvement. Saturday gives him the chance to make the conversation considerably quieter.

Oklahoma may still leave Ann Arbor with the victory. The Sooners looked far more polished in their opener, routing UTEP 51-0 while Michigan needed a controversial final second to survive Western Michigan. But Underwood has enough talent to provide a different answer than he did a year ago.

If he handles Venables’ pressure, processes the changing looks and gives Michigan competent quarterback play, the questions about whether he belongs as the Wolverines’ unquestioned starter should begin to fade.