Michigan’s unbelievable escape against Western Michigan may have produced another twist after the final whistle.

The Wolverines defeated Western Michigan 13-12 after officials restored one second to the clock following what initially appeared to be the final play of the game. Bryce Underwood then connected with J.J. Buchanan on a desperation Hail Mary, turning what appeared to be a stunning Western Michigan upset into a Michigan victory.

The controversial finish immediately generated questions across college football.

Then a postgame video began circulating on social media that appeared to show Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham discussing the ending with Western Michigan head coach Lance Taylor. The clip has been characterized online as showing Whittingham telling Taylor, “There wasn’t time.”

The audio is difficult to independently verify from the circulating clip, meaning Whittingham’s exact wording should not be treated as definitively confirmed. Still, the apparent exchange immediately attracted attention because of how the game ended.

Michigan’s Final Second Creates Major Controversy

Western Michigan appeared to have completed a massive upset after Underwood’s initial Hail Mary attempt fell incomplete with the scoreboard reaching zero.

Officials reviewed the play and restored one second.

NBC rules analyst Terry McAulay questioned the decision during the broadcast. McAulay explained that NBC’s inset clock was believed to match the stadium clock and noted that the football still appeared to be in the air when that clock reached zero.

Officials nevertheless determined there was time remaining.

That decision gave Michigan another snap, and Underwood took advantage by finding Buchanan for the game-winning touchdown.

The sequence transformed Whittingham’s Michigan debut from a potentially disastrous upset loss into a dramatic victory.

Kyle Whittingham Video Adds Another Layer

That is what makes the postgame video noteworthy.

If Whittingham was referring to the controversial final second when speaking with Taylor, the exchange would show that even Michigan’s head coach recognized how razor-thin the timing decision was.

It would not prove officials intentionally favored Michigan. It would not prove the result was illegitimate, either.

Those are important distinctions.

The Big Ten officiating crew reviewed the play and officially restored the second, and Michigan used the opportunity it was given. The 13-12 victory remains the official result.

But the controversy surrounding how that second appeared will not disappear quickly.

Michigan entered the game as a heavy favorite before needing one of the most improbable finishes of the young college football season to survive Western Michigan.

Now, a viral postgame interaction involving Whittingham has given fans another moment to dissect.

Until clearer audio or an explanation from Whittingham emerges, the exact meaning of the exchange remains open to interpretation.

The ending itself does not.