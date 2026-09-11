Michigan Facing Losing 4-Star Weekend Recruiting Visitor to, Ironically, Oklahoma

Turns out Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood isn’t the only one on high alert for Saturday. So is Michigan’s recruiting department despite coach Kyle Whittingham and company hosting a prominent four-star visitor. Yet Oklahoma and coach Brent Venables could still poach safety Drake Coellner.

That’s right, the Sooners could claim two wins in Ann Arbor. Even among the recruiting visitor list in Ann Arbor for Saturday.

National recruiting insider for On3/Rivals Steve Wiltfong dropped new intel on that front Friday. The Carmel High of Indiana star is a confirmed visitor for the Oklahoma-Michigan battle. However, he’s also planning to check out Norman when OU takes on New Mexico.

Is Oklahoma Rising as Frontrunner for Recruitment?

Wiltfong revealed which one between the Wolverines and Sooners hold the edge for Coellner.

“Talking to sources with knowledge of the recruitment, it’s Oklahoma running No. 1 at this point in the process and with that, I’ve logged a prediction to reflect that,” Wiltfong wrote.

So OU looks like the clear cut leader without Coellner taking in a 2026 game day atmosphere inside “The Big House.” But Wiltfong adds that the big safety is no stranger to making his rounds at Oklahoma.

“Coellner has been there several times including the spring game in April,” Wiltfong added.

Michigan Could Absorb new Blow Here

This means Whittingham and his staff must really sell the Wolverines to the 6-foot-0, 195-pounder. And do enough to convince him to bypass the future OU visit and choose Michigan instead.

However, Michigan’s season opening result isn’t doing much justice. Which potentially can impact recruiting too.

The Wolverines were out-played and out-coached by Western Michigan in Whittingham’s Wolverines debut. The dual-threat Underwood played nothing like a high-profile five-star either. Yet Underwood saved Michigan from enduring its second-biggest season opening upset loss. But took advantage in controversial fashion.

Michigan was rewarded an extra second following an official review determining how much time should be left. The referees urged one more second back on the game clock. This decision came after WMU defender Micah Davis touched the ball while leaping out of bounds with one second left.

That, however, handed Underwood one final heave into the end zone. He miraculously hit a leaping JJ Buchanan who fell backward past the goal line to lift Michigan over WMU. The MAC called out the Big Ten replay officials in the process before the NCAA ruled in favor of Michigan.

Still, recruits who watched Saturday’s game inside “The Big House” saw an underwhelming Michigan team. Now OU possess a far different animal for Whittingham, Underwood and company.

Oklahoma Target Raved About Sooners Before

Coellner’s previous words about OU paints the picture he’s indeed seriously considering the Sooners.

“The atmosphere was always great! You can tell all the fans and coaches are bought into the program!! The thing that excites me the most is getting the opportunity to play with family again, also they have a winning history and I want to be a part of that,” he told On3 back in April.

He’s fresh off delivering four interceptions with 72 tackles in 2025. He’d play for a defensive guru if he chooses either or school, as Whittingham and Venables brings their area of expertise on defense.

But the Sooners could win these recruiting sweepstakes, even on Michigan’s home field.