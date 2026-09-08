Michigan Win vs. Western Michigan Appealed After Reversal Over Refs’ Error

Despite initial agreement between the Big Ten and MAC, Michigan’s win over Western Michigan is now being appealed. The MAC has had a change of heart from their original response and believe the referees violated the rules to add another second on the clock at the end of Michigan’s win over Western Michigan.

What would the appeal mean? The MAC is requesting that Western Michigan will officially be recognized as the winner, with Michigan being named the loser.

Additionally, the MAC’s request is being made to the highest levels of the sport with the conference pushing the College Football Playoff to consider Michigan as 0-1 and Western Michigan 1-0.

“After further study and investigation, it is now evident that replay protocol was not properly followed in determining whether time remained on the game clock at the conclusion of the Western Michigan vs. Michigan football game,” the MAC said in an updated statement released on September 8, 2026.

“The established replay protocol requires that the game clock displayed on the program feed be used in determining whether time remained. Instead, the Big Ten Conference replay crew relied upon the clock feed embedded within its replay system. As a result, one second was placed back on the game clock and an additional play was awarded.”

The MAC Initially Conceded Michigan’s Win vs. Western Michigan Before Pushing for an Appeal Days Later

Play

For context, the MAC previously released a statement that coincided with the Big Ten’s comments. At the time, both conferences insisted that the correct decision was made.

It remains to be seen if the MAC’s appeal will gain momentum. It is extremely rare that the outcome of a college football game is changed after the fact.

In the past, the NCAA has vacated wins as part of a punishment but that is an entirely different situation.

Here’s a look at the MAC’s original statement about the controversial ending which included “congratulations to Michigan on the win.”

“The Big Ten subsequently provided video and audio of the replay, which confirmed the explanation provided to us,” MAC commissioner Dr. Jon Steinbrecher stated on September 6. “We appreciate the Big Ten’s cooperation and prompt response.

“Congratulations to Michigan on the win and to both teams on a hard-fought game.”

Western Michigan Initially Revealed That There Is No Appeal Process for Loss vs. Michigan

Play

Both the MAC and Western Michigan face an uphill battle on the result being officially changed. Even Western Michigan president Russ Kavalhuna initially stated there was not an appeal process.

“There are no appeals in this review process,” Kavalhuna noted on September 6, per On3. “For the Big Ten or for the MAC. And I asked if we should have a review process, if we should think about building one. But there is none right now.

“I can tell you, as a graduate of Western Michigan University, as someone who’s immensely proud of this institution, and who saw two football teams work really hard but one football team be the better football team, I did want to find a way to appeal that decision. But there is none.”

Could College Football Playoff View Michigan’s Game vs. Western Michigan as a Loss?

Play

Now, the MAC is requesting that Western Michigan be recognized as the “actual winner” by the College Football Playoff and others.

“As a result, the Mid-American Conference has submitted formal appeals to the NCAA FBS Oversight Committee and the College Football Playoff,” the MAC statement added.

“The MAC is requesting that those bodies recognize Western Michigan as the actual winner of the game for purposes of their respective rankings, evaluations and selection deliberations, and take such other corrective action as may be within their authority.”