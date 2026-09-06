New Slow-Mo Video Emerges of Michigan-Western Michigan Play Sparking Conspiracy Theory

It was not the most loaded Week 1 college football schedule, but the sport more than made up for this with controversy thanks to the Western Michigan-Michigan game. It appeared WMU pulled off a massive upset, but the referees added one second on the clock allowing for one more play despite the television replay showing time had expired.

This led to Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood throwing an improbable Hail Mary touchdown pass to defeat Western Michigan.

The Big Ten released both a statement and new video explaining why time was added to the clock. This video sits alongside a clock which shows one second remaining.

The challenge is few people know where this clock came from or why it is different from the TV replay. This video also provides the audio of referees discussing the replay before adding time back on the clock.

“Following video review, it was determined Western Michigan’s No. 18 started his jump from an established out-of-bounds position (left foot) and made contact with the ball with one second remaining on the clock,” the Big Ten noted in a statement.

“As shown in the provided video of what was viewed during the replay process, a side-by-side view of the play and the game clock, using a direct shot of the game clock in the stadium, was used to determine the final ruling,” the statement continued.

“Eighty-five minutes prior to the game, all broadcast cameras used for the replay system, including the camera on the game clock, are synced using a strobe system to ensure all cameras are aligned.”

The Big Ten’s full statement along with the new video can be seen below. Let us know your thoughts on this new footage in the comments.

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Western Michigan vs. Michigan: Why Was the TV Replay Different Than Big Ten Video?

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The Big Ten may have felt that this video was a mic drop moment amid the controversial ending. Yet, fans and media members alike are asking one key question: why did the TV replay show the clock hit zero while the footage officials used apparently still had time.

Additionally, the Big Ten’s new video shows a clock alongside the highlight, but there is little context on where this image comes from.

“Once again, they don’t provide an angle that shows when the ball was definitively touched and the one second appears out of nowhere without seeing it counting down,” Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wolken noted in a September 6, message on X.

“Not trying to be conspiracy guy but this statement is conspiracy fuel and I will not let it go.”

Big Ten Sparks Conspiracy Theory on WMU-Michigan Ending

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Depending on what side of the argument you find yourselves on, this new video either proves there was indeed time remaining or further intensifies conspiracy theories regarding the outcome.

“Good lord. What incompetence,” NFL Blue Book’s Charles Robinson said of the Big Ten’s statement. “The broadcast is what everyone sees and this ‘review’ is what maybe a dozen people see.

“An audience of millions will *never* believe an audience of dozens when they’re told they saw something different. People believe their own eyes. Figure it out.”

Regardless of the controversy, Michigan gets the win while Western Michigan players sustained a heartbreaking loss in a game the team likely thought they already won.