Michigan Coach Kyle Whittingham Fires Back Amid Injury Management Claims

First-year Michigan Wolverines coach Kyle Whittingham has long cultivated an image as a hard-nosed, old-school football coach. However, a report from The Salt Lake Tribune, citing statements from multiple former players, has raised questions about the culture he previously instilled at Utah with regard to player health and injury management.

On Tuesday, though, Whittingham strongly rebuffed the notion that he ignored the recommendations of medical professionals relative to player availability.

“Never in my career have I ever tried to sway, influence, whatever the word is, our medical staff, you know, wherever I’ve been,” Whittingham said while appearing on The Dan Patrick Show. “We listen to the medical staff. If they say a player is available, we go with that. And if they say he’s not available, we go with that.”

Kyle Whittingham Denies Overriding Medical Decisions

Whittingham noted that he was “not sure” how the Aug. 28 report materialized, and further stressed, “Never in my career have we ever crossed the line of trying to override a medical decision by our medical staff.” Meanwhile, The Salt Lake Tribune cited statements from at least six former players who played under Whittingham at Utah.

For his part, Van Fillinger, who played at Utah from 2020 to 2024 and logged 19.5 sacks and 28.5 tackles for loss over the course of his collegiate career, claimed that Whittingham pulled his redshirt in 2023 after Utes edge rusher Logan Fano went down with his second ACL tear, prompting an early return to the field as he recovered from a broken lower tibia.

“Coach [Lewis Powell, who’s now on Whittingham’s staff at Michigan] came into rehab one day, and he said, ‘Hey, Van, coach [Kyle] Whittingham is not going to let you redshirt … I’m thinking, ‘What the hell? I’ve already been out three games.'”

According to Fillinger, he was told by Powell that he would be kicked off the team if he refused to play. The report noted that several former Utah players indicated that they similarly felt pressure to return to the field quickly.

Regardless of the validity of the claims made in the Tribune report, Michigan’s athletic department would undoubtedly like to avoid any additional controversy following the Sherrone Moore saga, an independent investigation of Michigan’s athletic department, and athletic director Warde Manuel’s decision to step down at the end of the calendar year.

In any case, Whittingham looks to be focused on finalizing his rotations and Week 1 versus Western Michigan.

Whittingham Says Michigan Looks Relatively Healthy Coming Out of Fall Camp

As it stands, the Wolverines look to be relatively healthy to begin the 2026 campaign. Whittingham described his team as “very healthy” coming out of fall camp.

“We only really lost … Ace Hamilton, to the lower leg injury,” Whittingham said at his Monday press conference. “That will be long-term but, otherwise, there may be a few guys that are not quite ready for this Game 1, but they’ll be ready shortly thereafter. So, we couldn’t really be in a better spot injury-wise.”

The Wolverines previously lost running back Micah Ka’apana to a season-ending injury.