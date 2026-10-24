Michigan’s Kyle Whittingham Insists ‘We Are Pretty Good’ Despite 4-3 Record

The Michigan Wolverines football team is facing troubling times amid a 4-3 start. Following a hard-fought, low-scoring game against Indiana, Michigan walked away with another frustrating loss and familiar questions about its offense. Head Coach Kyle Whittingham nevertheless found a reason to express confidence in his team.

The Wolverines fell 13-6 in overtime after Indiana quarterback Josh Hoover scored the go-ahead touchdown. Michigan had an opportunity to answer, but its possession ended with a Tommy Carr incompletion. A game that remained within reach ultimately became another missed opportunity.

For Michigan fans, that distinction matters. Competing with a highly ranked opponent offers something to build on, but it does not change the record. Whittingham’s challenge is turning those competitive stretches into victories rather than asking supporters to find comfort in another close result.

Michigan’s Kyle Whittingham Defends Wolverines After Indiana Loss

Whittingham pointed to Indiana’s national standing while explaining why he still believes Michigan has a capable football team. The Wolverines pushed the sixth-ranked Hoosiers into overtime, giving him evidence that his players could compete. His assessment was considerably more optimistic than the final score might leave frustrated fans feeling.

“If that’s the No. 6 team in the country, then we are pretty good,” Whittingham said. “We are a pretty good football team even though we are sitting here at 4-3.”

There is a reasonable argument inside that response. Michigan did enough to keep a highly ranked opponent from taking control during regulation. The defense gave the Wolverines a chance to earn a meaningful victory.

However, “pretty good” becomes a difficult description to sell when the offense cannot finish the job. Michigan fans are entitled to expect more than evidence that their team can stay close. The standard includes finding enough production to turn a winnable afternoon into something worth celebrating.

That is where Whittingham’s comments create tension. His responsibility includes maintaining belief inside the program, especially after a painful defeat. Yet that belief will carry more weight publicly when it is supported by a more complete performance.

Michigan’s Kyle Whittingham Addresses Offense and Team Unity

Whittingham did not pretend both sides of the ball were performing equally. He acknowledged the imbalance directly before pushing back against any suggestion that it had divided his team. His message emphasized shared responsibility despite different levels of production.

“Offense is definitely not performing as well as the defense right now,” Whittingham said. “It doesn’t take a genius to figure that out. However, it doesn’t matter in that locker room and in our building, we are one football team. We are not divided.”

That declaration is important, but it cannot become the entire response. A united locker room gives Michigan a better opportunity to improve. It does not automatically solve the execution and offensive consistency problems that continue shaping these results.

The quarterback discussion involving Carr and Bryce Underwood will remain part of that scrutiny. So will the decisions made by offensive coordinator Jason Beck. Changing the conversation requires more than identifying which player should take the next snap.

Whittingham sees a team better than its record suggests. Michigan now needs to demonstrate that assessment through results. Until the offense gives its defense more support, the Wolverines will remain stuck explaining another competitive loss instead of proving their coach’s confidence was justified.