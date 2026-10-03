Michigan Head Coach Kyle Whittingham Makes Shocking Claim as Season Slips Away

The Michigan Wolverines and head coach Kyle Whittingham are on a rocky road in 2026.

Whittingham’s first season at the helm as head coach is off to a 3-2 start following a 20-14 defeat at the hands of the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday.

There are several issues compounding that have led to the 0-2 start in Big 10 play. Among them are a hapless offense, with OC Jason Beck facing challenges in adapting to the Big 10 game. This directly ties into high-profile QB Bryce Underwood failing to take a step forward in year two with Michigan.

Read more on Whittingham’s shocking statements following the loss below.

Whittingham Contextualizes Tepid Michigan Start

There’s little doubt that the 66-year-old Whittingham is in the midst of a whirlwind 10-month period.

The former longtime Utah coach essentially gave up his position for assistant Morgan Scalley to take over. He then found a new opportunity for a blue-blood program in Michigan just weeks later.

Whittingham came into 2026 facing high expectations, while also rebuilding trust with the fanbase following the Sherrone Moore era. However, challenges were still rampant in the way of success, and those are being realized at this moment.

The head man shed brutal honesty following the game, claiming this season is the biggest challenge of his illustrious coaching career (Clayton Sayfie).

“I’m still trying to figure that out. I’ve been in this profession 40-some years, and this is the biggest challenge I’ve had.”

The new waters that Whittingham is treading are turbulent, but there is an opportunity to salvage the season prior to a challenging final three-game slate.

Whittingham Opens Door for Changes Within Wolverines Program

Whittingham is not closing the door on the Wolverines making changes heading into their BYE week.

The California native went as far as to say that “everything is in play” in regards to potential changes (Alejandro Zuniga). Whittingham is also explicitly labeling the 0-2 start to conference play as “unacceptable,” which sets the stage for possible changes.

What would those changes entail?

There are several possible avenues that Whittingham could go in this lane. The two at the front of mind relate to the offensive side of the ball. The first of which is moving on from Beck, who is in year two of working with Whittingham. While this would be a bold move, the offense simply isn’t living up to expectations.

The other option is to bench Underwood in an attempt to inject a jolt into the hapless offense. This is perhaps an even more bold direction to go in, as Underwood is the subject of a hefty NIL deal with Michigan. A benching would likely spell the end to his time in Ann Arbor.

Regardless of where Whittingham decides to go, time is running short. The Wolverines have one “get right” game on Oct. 17 against Penn State before taking on top-10 Indiana the week after in the lead-up to three straight ranked matchups to end the regular season.