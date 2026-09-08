Missouri Gives Update on Ahmad Hardy Ahead of ‘Border War’ Clash Against Kansas

Ahmad Hardy is one of the best backs in college football. However, it remains in question when he will take the field this season. In May, a gunshot wound injured his upper leg, and he’s yet to make a full recovery.

The Missouri Tigers head to Lawrence to face their rivals, the Kansas Jayhawks. That game is scheduled to be played on Friday.

Ahmad Hardy Remains Out

“Mizzou coach Eli Drinkwitz has previously said that he needs to see Hardy at full-speed practice for at least two weeks before he would consider playing him in a game,” Calum McAndrew of the Columbia Daily Tribune wrote.

However, Drinkwitz said Tuesday that he remains out of practice, so we are still at least a couple weeks out from his first appearance.

“Also per ESPN sources, star Missouri tailback Ahmad Hardy still hasn’t practiced for the Tigers and his return timeline remains uncertain,” ESPN’s Pete Thamel posted on X.

Hardy had a stellar 2025 season, rushing for 1,649 yards and 16 touchdowns. If Missouri wants to compete in the SEC and make a backdoor playoff push, Hardy will likely need to be healthy.

Other Options

If a team is going to be without its best player, having Jamal Roberts to fill the gap is about as good as it gets. Last season, Roberts rushed for 753 yards and six touchdowns. Now in his senior year, Roberts will take over at RB1 until Hardy returns.

Roberts carried the ball 13 times for 47 yards and a touchdown in last Saturday’s game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

However, the running back room had more bad news announced this week.

“Drinkwitz said that Montana transfer Malae Fonoti sustained a non-contact ACL injury during the opener, and he will miss the remainder of the season,” McAndrew wrote.

This will likely make junior Xai’Shaun Edwards RB2. He rushed for 45 yards in Saturday’s game.

With multiple holes in the running back room, Roberts and Edwards have to carry a heavy load moving forward.

Missouri will face a new-look 1-0 Kansas squad Friday, and Missouri’s run game will be the thing to keep an eye on.