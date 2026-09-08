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Missouri Gives Update on Ahmad Hardy Ahead of ‘Border War’ Clash Against Kansas

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Ahmad Hardy for Missouri
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COLUMBIA, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 20: Ahmad Hardy #29 of the Missouri Tigers looks on during a game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium on September 20, 2025 in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Jeff Le/Getty Images)

Ahmad Hardy is one of the best backs in college football. However, it remains in question when he will take the field this season. In May, a gunshot wound injured his upper leg, and he’s yet to make a full recovery.

The Missouri Tigers head to Lawrence to face their rivals, the Kansas Jayhawks. That game is scheduled to be played on Friday.

Ahmad Hardy Remains Out

“Mizzou coach Eli Drinkwitz has previously said that he needs to see Hardy at full-speed practice for at least two weeks before he would consider playing him in a game,” Calum McAndrew of the Columbia Daily Tribune wrote.

However, Drinkwitz said Tuesday that he remains out of practice, so we are still at least a couple weeks out from his first appearance.

“Also per ESPN sources, star Missouri tailback Ahmad Hardy still hasn’t practiced for the Tigers and his return timeline remains uncertain,” ESPN’s Pete Thamel posted on X.

Hardy had a stellar 2025 season, rushing for 1,649 yards and 16 touchdowns. If Missouri wants to compete in the SEC and make a backdoor playoff push, Hardy will likely need to be healthy.

Other Options

If a team is going to be without its best player, having Jamal Roberts to fill the gap is about as good as it gets. Last season, Roberts rushed for 753 yards and six touchdowns. Now in his senior year, Roberts will take over at RB1 until Hardy returns.

Roberts carried the ball 13 times for 47 yards and a touchdown in last Saturday’s game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Jamal Roberts against UAPB
GettyCOLUMBIA, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 03: Jamal Roberts #20 of the Missouri Tigers scores a touchdown during the first half against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium on September 03, 2026 in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

However, the running back room had more bad news announced this week.

“Drinkwitz said that Montana transfer Malae Fonoti sustained a non-contact ACL injury during the opener, and he will miss the remainder of the season,” McAndrew wrote.

This will likely make junior Xai’Shaun Edwards RB2. He rushed for 45 yards in Saturday’s game.

With multiple holes in the running back room, Roberts and Edwards have to carry a heavy load moving forward.

Missouri will face a new-look 1-0 Kansas squad Friday, and Missouri’s run game will be the thing to keep an eye on.

Jack McCarthy Jack McCarthy is a sports journalist for Heavy.com, covering college football and the NBA. He graduated from Arizona State University in 2026, where he majored in sports journalism and produced work for The State Press, Cronkite News and Sports360AZ. More about Jack McCarthy

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Missouri Gives Update on Ahmad Hardy Ahead of ‘Border War’ Clash Against Kansas

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