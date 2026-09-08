Missouri Enters Lawrence Searching For First Win In 25 Years

The Missouri Tigers opened the season against Arkansas-Pine Bluff last week. After the 54-14 rout, the Tigers turned their attention toward an old foe, their oldest, to be exact.

The Tigers will head west, 2 hours and 37 minutes straight shot on Interstate-70 to Lawrence, Kansas. The home of the Kansas Jayhawks, a place the Tigers football team has not been since 2005, and have not won at since 2001.

Starting in 2007, the Border War began being played at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. The rivalry game would remain at Arrowhead until the Tigers left for the Southeastern Conference following the 2011 season. Then the rivalry would hibernate until last year, when Missouri beat Kansas 42-31 at Faurot Field in Columbia.

Missouri’s Last Win In Lawrence

Since the turn of the century, the Tigers have won eight of the 13 matchups between the two teams. Kansas’ last win came in 2008, and Missouri has won the four matchups since.

Playing the game at Arrowhead Stadium has led to some of the most exciting games in the rivalry’s history, including the 2007 “Armageddon” game. Since the renewal, the rivalry has shifted back to the two campuses, and the Tigers pack their bags for Lawrence on Friday night.

The Tigers’ last win at the Jayhawks came in 2001, and the two subsequent games at Kansas went to Mark Mangino’s Jayhawks.

Missouri quarterback Kirk Farmer threw for 246 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions, both returned for touchdowns, in the game against the Jayhawks. First-year head coach Gary Pinkel would defeat the Tigers’ nemesis 38-34.

Because of the move to Arrowhead and the Tigers’ departure for the SEC, there were only two more games played in Lawrence before Friday’s matchup. Similar to Missouri’s campus last season, the rowdiness did not go away; instead, it festered deep in the roots of the campus.

Missouri Injury Update

Missouri was missing two of the premier players on their offense against Arkansas-Pine Bluff: offensive lineman Cayden Green and running back Ahmad Hardy.

Pete Thamel reported that Cayden Green practiced on Monday for the Tigers. The first-team All-SEC lineman from last season is on track to play Friday night against the Jayhawks.

Green has been dealing with an undisclosed leg injury that forced him to miss the opener, but barring setbacks should be in uniform on Friday.

Meanwhile, Thamel reported that the other key member of the Missouri offense, Hardy, is still dealing with recovery from an off-season gunshot wound. It is unclear on the timeline for the Tigers running back. The team is in good hands with Jamal Roberts until Hardy can put the pads on for a game.

Missouri has two games outside of the conference before they begin the nine-game SEC schedule against Mississippi State. If Hardy can return for the opener of league play, it would be a considerable boost to the Tigers as they play one of the toughest schedules in the conference this season.