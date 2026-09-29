Missouri Defensive Line Banged Up During Florida Week

The Missouri Tigers lost their SEC opener to the Mississippi State Bulldogs last weekend. They went into Starkville without one of their best pass rushers, Darris Smith. He missed the game with a lower-body injury that he sustained against Troy.

Against Mississippi State, the Tigers lost another pass rusher, Langden Kitchen, in the first quarter with a lower-body injury. Kitchen would not return to the game, and the pair of Tigers rushers enter the week questionable to play Saturday against the No. 8 Florida Gators.

Eli Drinkwitz On Mizzou Pass Rushers

During his media availability, Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz discussed the injuries to his defensive ends.

PowerMizzou reported that Drinkwitz said that Smith and Kitchen are both questionable for Saturday. Drinkwitz also said that the pair of defensive linemen will need to practice by Thursday to play in Saturday’s homecoming game.

Missouri was getting solid pressure on Kamario Taylor in the first quarter of the game, but once Kitchen exited, it became difficult to sustain pressure on the Mississippi State quarterback. Looking at their upcoming game against Florida, it could be more of the same if the Tigers are unable to get one of the two back ahead of time.

Drinkwitz also mentioned that the two are experienced players, and players in the past have missed practice early in the week but find their way onto the practice field Thursday and into the game Saturday.

Getting Kitchen and Smith back ahead of Saturday’s game would be a massive boost to the Tigers’ defense with a tough Florida team coming to Memorial Stadium.

Missouri’s Daeden Hopkins Named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

Daeden Hopkins was named SEC Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week following his performance against Kansas back in the second game of the year. He earned that honor again following the game against Mississippi State.

With Kitchen out, Hopkins was the primary rusher for the Tigers’ defense. He finished the game with 3.5 sacks and four tackles against Mississippi State. Without Kitchen or Smith, the Tigers’ pass rush will be led by Hopkins on the front line.

Hopkins is averaging 1.5 sacks per game and has been Defensive Lineman of the Week half the season so far. The Sophomore edge rusher has a huge impact on the Tigers’ defensive front. Without Smith or Kitchen, the opposing line might shift protection to stop him from getting into the backfield and wrecking plays.

The trio of rushers can make an impact, but so far Hopkins has been the team’s most effective pass rusher for the Tigers this season. His role will continue to increase if Kitchen and Smith miss more time this season.