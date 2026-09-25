Mizzou Defense Faces Toughest Task Yet With Mississippi State

The Missouri Tigers survived last week against the Troy Trojans. While head coach Eli Drinkwitz praised his defense for not allowing a second-half score, there were some concerns.

Specifically, two chunk-play touchdowns: one to start the game and one at the end of the first half. These two long-play touchdowns are a concern, with Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor lining up across from them on Saturday.

Eli Drinkwitz On Preparing For Kamario Taylor

“A tremendous quarterback, who’s got excellent arm talent, tremendous escapability, is throwing the ball at a really high level,” Drinkwitz praised Taylor this week.

He also mentioned the long play ability of the Mississippi State offense. “If you try to add extra people to the rush, you’re leaving your secondary exposed (in) one-on-one coverage,” Drinkwitz said this week, “which with those guys is a tremendous challenge because of the speed that those receivers possess and their route-running ability.”

The Tigers defense was shaky last week against Troy but a resounding effort in the second half restores a little faith.

Not only are the Tigers preparing for Taylor, but they also have to prepare their ears and minds for the constant ringing of cowbells.

Missouri’s Success With Pass Rush

The Tigers pass rush have two players in the top five of impact rate in the SEC. Daeden Hopkins and Langden Kitchen are also toward the top in pressure rate. Darris Smith is top five in total pressures and Hopkins leads the team with two sacks.

The Missouri front seven can impact games in a hurry and this is one that the Tigers need to bring the heat.

Hopkins is second in the conference in win rate of the line. The sophmore edge rusher has already been honored by the SEC this season, and he looks to continue a strong campaign. It will be important for him to get the Tigers pass rush going early and force Taylor into questionable decisions.

Taylor leaves the pocket at the second lowest rate, but when he does he is dangerous on the scramble. “One of the most impressive things about his game is when he’s scrambling, he has his eyes up,” Drinkwitz said this week.

When Taylor gets out of the pocket he does not solely look to gain yards with his legs. If a passing lane opens up down field he will rip it. This is going to put pressure on the Missouri secondary to stay glued to their man and not allow an offscript play to extend drives or flip the momentum.

Sold Out Crowd In Starkville

Mississippi State Athletics posted on X Friday that the game against Mizzou is officially sold out.

A tough environment it will be for the Tigers on Saturday as the entire capacity of Davis Wade Stadium will be ringing the cowbell in full force in the first ranked on ranked matchup for both teams this season.