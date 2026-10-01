Mizzou’s Top Quarterback Target Visits Columbia For Homecoming

The Missouri Tigers are hosting the No. 8 Florida Gators for homecoming on Saturday. A game that is already high-stakes for the Tigers, who are coming off a loss to Mississippi State, has become even more important for head coach Eli Drinkwitz.

Knox Kiffin, the son of LSU head coach Lane Kiffin, is coming to Farout Field for the Tigers’ upcoming clash with the Gators. Kiffin is the No. 60-ranked quarterback on 247Sports and is a three-star recruit from University Lab in Baton Rouge.

Knox Kiffin’s High School Pedigree

Kiffin is the son of one of the most polarizing coaches in college football, but he has some clear attributes that make him attractive to SEC programs.

Andrew Ivins of 247Sports evaluated Kiffin last season, saying that he flashed in his limited action as a sophomore. Ivins also said that Kiffin displays natural play-making ability and is creative on the move.

Listed as a dual-threat quarterback on QB Hit List, Kiffin could help continue the Tigers’ construction of a passing game. Kiffin would continue the constant flow of passers in the Missouri program that the Tigers have been missing consistency with since Drew Lock was suiting up on Saturdays.

Missouri’s Matt Zollers Could Be Mentor In 2029

Looking at the Tigers’ quarterback room for the 2029 season is an impossible task. Today, NIL and the transfer portal are important factors in recruitment. As of right now, though, the Tigers landed a touted prospect in Matt Zollers, who is in his sophomore season.

Zollers was a four-star recruit pursued by other SEC schools, including Florida and Georgia. Despite the Tigers’ recruitment of Austin Simmons in the transfer portal, Zollers stuck around and could very well be the next quarterback to start at the University of Missouri after Simmons finishes.

Zollers’ final season of eligibility would be the first season for Kiffin at the college level. The pair could be reflections of themselves by that point, if the Tigers were to land Kiffin. Zollers spent last season as the backup after Sam Horn was injured in the opener. Then, he would start a handful of games after Beau Pribula was injured against Vanderbilt.

Pribula got on the plane, Simmons got off the plane, and Zollers never booked a boarding pass. “You know, the reason I committed here, I wanted to play here,” Zollers told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “I wanted to be the starting quarterback here. That hasn’t changed. I still want to play here.”

Kiffin’s arrival could be at an inopportune time for him to take the starting role as a Sophomore. He could watch and learn from Zollers, as the two might end up on a similar path to becoming the starting quarterback at Missouri.